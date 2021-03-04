Video: Paul Cook's First Town Press Conference and Training Session

Thursday, 4th Mar 2021 21:49 Full video of Paul Cook's first press conference via the club's YouTube channel plus the first day's training.

OsborneOneNil added 21:53 - Mar 4

What a breath of fresh air....love him. 1

ghostofescobar added 22:04 - Mar 4

Firstly, welcome PC. So nice to hear someone talk so positively. secondly, who on earth does our PR? Is that the best we can do? A video of him talking to a laptop and the tinny interviewers voice coming out of the laptop. And a tatty cardboard box lurking in the background to the left. Then some blokes arm keep drifting into shot. Screams professionalism. Bloody hell. 0

jdtractor96 added 22:46 - Mar 4

Brilliant, just brilliant. This is the start of an exciting new era for the club. Paul Cook’s blue n white army! COYB 0

mojo added 22:56 - Mar 4

Such an infectious character. He feels like a really good fit for our club. Dare I say it but it feels like we are getting our Ipswich back already. 0

MVBlue added 22:59 - Mar 4

This guys switched on. Onwards and Upwards. With a touch of patience. 0

