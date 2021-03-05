Fulham and West Ham Eyeing Youngster Curtis

Friday, 5th Mar 2021 20:12 TWTD understands Fulham and West Ham are keeping tabs on Blues’ academy youngster Harley Curtis. The 18-year-old centre forward netted the U18s' last-gasp winning goal in the FA Youth Cup tie between the Blues and the Cottagers at Portman Road in December in which they came from 2-0 behind at half-time to claim a brilliant 3-2 victory. The visitors are understood to have been impressed by the second-year scholar during that game and have continued a watching brief, while West Ham are also keen.

Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images



90z added 20:34 - Mar 5

Anyone know how scouts are watching when they arnt allowed to travel to grounds or matches? 0

Suffolkboy added 20:34 - Mar 5

Hope we’ve got this talent on a watertight contract ; and we need to develop scoring forwards !

COYB 0

