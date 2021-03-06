Yallop: Town Couldn't Be in Better Hands If Takeover Goes Through

Saturday, 6th Mar 2021 08:51 Former Town full-back Frank Yallop says he’s excited by the prospect of the owners of Phoenix Rising, where he was head coach and president of soccer operations between 2015 and 2017, potentially taking ownership of the Blues. Canadian international Yallop, 56, was with Town between 1983 and 1996, making 349 starts and 35 sub appearances, scoring eight times. He worked alongside Brett Johnson and Berke Bakay, two of the directors of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, the company set up by the consortium which is aiming to buy the Blues in a £30 million deal, during USL side Phoenix Rising’s transition from its previous incarnation as Arizona United. “Ipswich needs a fresh impetus and a boost, and I think that if we can get someone to take over […] it’ll be wonderful,” Yallop, now the sporting director of another USL club, Monterey Bay, told From The Ashes. “I think the club couldn’t be in better hands if the rumours are true and it goes through with the group with Brett [Johnson] and Berke [Bakay], so I’m very excited.” Yallop, who says he’s “Ipswich through and though”, added: “I think them doing the Phoenix Rising project only bodes well for them. “If you think what they’ve done in three, four, four-and-a-half years, it’s amazing with Phoenix Rising. “I’d like to think it’s going to be a bit quicker if they do work out going to Ipswich, and get us up, but sometimes these things do take time to get in and figure it out.” As reported earlier in the week, Gamechanger 20 has made priority Land Registry searches relating to the purchase of the Blues’ training ground with the takeover having progressed to the EFL for their ratification.

Photo: TWTD



Suffolkboy added 09:05 - Mar 6

Smoke keeps on rising ! COYB 0

atty added 09:08 - Mar 6

“ Progressed to the EFL for ratification”, first time lve heard that! 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 0

CokeIsKey added 09:10 - Mar 6

So if the takeover is being approved by the efl for ratification, if the approval goes through is the takeover complete? Or could there still be some negotiating on the final details? 0

Sparky85 added 09:16 - Mar 6

Oh Frank, you tease!



You’ve just made this so much worse if it doesn’t go through 🤣 0

dirtydingusmagee added 09:17 - Mar 6

is it ,isnt it,will it wont ,will he wont he,? i thought it was a dead duck , perhaps theres still a pulse ! 0

stopmoaning added 09:30 - Mar 6

I said it a while back before the takeover stuff came out, but I’d like Yallop back at Town. 0

slade1 added 09:33 - Mar 6

A thumbs up from super Frank about the takeover is something positive and good to hear. 0

Chrisd added 09:51 - Mar 6

‘IF’ is the concerning word there. 0

Bluearmy_81 added 10:08 - Mar 6

And couldn't be in worse hands if Evans stays. The last 14 years and in particular the last 3 are evidence of that. This is massive for the future of ITFC. 1

DoseOfReality added 10:17 - Mar 6

So Marcus Evans if you really have clubs best interest at heart you will get the deal done.



🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 0

WeWereZombies added 10:26 - Mar 6

@Bluearmy_81 Actually, much as I dislike what the club have become under Marcus Evans, it could be much worse. Think Owen Oysten or Steve Dale... 0

