Harrop Starts as Cook Era Gets Under Way at Gillingham
Saturday, 6th Mar 2021 12:20
Josh Harrop starts in place of Alan Judge in an otherwise unchanged Town line-up for new boss Paul Cook’s first game in charge at Gillingham, while Kayden Jackson returns to the bench.
Judge is missing from the 18 due to a family bereavement and the team will wear black armbands.
The Blues look set to set up in the same system as employed in their four-game undefeated and three-game winning run with former Gill Tomas Holy in goal.
Skipper Luke Chambers will be at right-back, Myles Kenlock at left-back with Toto Nsiala and James Wilson the centre-halves.
In midfield, Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop continue as the central two with Harrop likely to be a direct replacement for Judge on the left - although Troy Parrott is an alternative - with Keanan Bennetts on the right.
Parrott looks set to be in the number 10 role - with Harrop another option - behind lone out-and-out striker James Norwood.
Jackson is back in the 18 for the first time since his sending off against Sunderland and exile to the U23s under former manager Paul Lambert. Luke Woolfenden also returns to the matchday squad.
Gillingham are unchanged from their 1-1 home draw with the MK Dons on Tuesday evening with former Blues loanee Jordan Graham and one-time Town academy youngster Stuart O’Keefe in their starting line-up.
Gillingham: Bonham, Jackson, Cundy, Tucker, Ogilvie, O'Keefe, Dempsey (c), Graham, Lee, O'Connor, Oliver. Subs: Bastien, Johnson, MacDonald, McKenzie, Akinde, Willock, Morton.
Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Harrop, Parrott, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Woolfenden, Ward, Downes, Edwards, Sears, Jackson.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
From Marcus's Side of the Fence by essexccc
Most of the thinking, including my own, around the possible sale of the club, has quite naturally focused on the possibilities from the club's and supporters' points of view.
Something Rotten by Tristan90
Marcellus, a guard at Elsinore Castle, is a bit-part character in Hamlet yet utters one of the play’s most famous lines: "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark."
Be Careful What You Wish For by Broganonthewing
This phrase has been bandied about quite a bit recently, even Marcus Evans has quoted it.
Two Directions by bbg
Fans, media and pundits always seem to target the manager, even Bobby Robson was targeted in his time. However, he was rightly allowed four of five mediocre seasons before starting to make real progress.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]