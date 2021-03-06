Harrop Starts as Cook Era Gets Under Way at Gillingham

Saturday, 6th Mar 2021 12:20 Josh Harrop starts in place of Alan Judge in an otherwise unchanged Town line-up for new boss Paul Cook’s first game in charge at Gillingham, while Kayden Jackson returns to the bench. Judge is missing from the 18 due to a family bereavement and the team will wear black armbands. The Blues look set to set up in the same system as employed in their four-game undefeated and three-game winning run with former Gill Tomas Holy in goal. Skipper Luke Chambers will be at right-back, Myles Kenlock at left-back with Toto Nsiala and James Wilson the centre-halves. In midfield, Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop continue as the central two with Harrop likely to be a direct replacement for Judge on the left - although Troy Parrott is an alternative - with Keanan Bennetts on the right. Parrott looks set to be in the number 10 role - with Harrop another option - behind lone out-and-out striker James Norwood. Jackson is back in the 18 for the first time since his sending off against Sunderland and exile to the U23s under former manager Paul Lambert. Luke Woolfenden also returns to the matchday squad. Gillingham are unchanged from their 1-1 home draw with the MK Dons on Tuesday evening with former Blues loanee Jordan Graham and one-time Town academy youngster Stuart O’Keefe in their starting line-up. Gillingham: Bonham, Jackson, Cundy, Tucker, Ogilvie, O'Keefe, Dempsey (c), Graham, Lee, O'Connor, Oliver. Subs: Bastien, Johnson, MacDonald, McKenzie, Akinde, Willock, Morton. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Harrop, Parrott, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Woolfenden, Ward, Downes, Edwards, Sears, Jackson.

Photo: Matchday Images



Ipswichbusiness added 12:25 - Mar 6

Harrop seems an odd choice for the wide left role; I would have gone with Edwards.



Never mind, COYB 0

masetheace added 12:26 - Mar 6

Lets not have the usual moaning about not playing 4-2-4 . Give the guy a chance 1

Karlosfandangal added 12:32 - Mar 6

No McGuinness in the 18 then 0

billlm added 12:33 - Mar 6

Edwards has no form at all -3

positivity added 12:35 - Mar 6

edwards has more form than bennets, but would've been harsh to drop him after 3 wins... 0

TractorFrog added 12:37 - Mar 6

Good team. I would have expected more changes seeing as we are playing a promotion rival on Tuesday, but Paul Cook knows more about football management than me ;)



COME ON IPSWICH! 1

braveblue added 12:38 - Mar 6

Please don’t put Parrot out wide. He and Norwood are doing well.

0

brassy added 12:42 - Mar 6

wishing cooky all the best COYB 0

masetheace added 12:49 - Mar 6

Lets not have the usual moaning about not playing 4-4 2. Give the guy a chance 0

TimmyH added 12:55 - Mar 6

Bennetts not quite doing it for me...thought he might be replaced, otherwise okay. 0

cornishblu added 12:56 - Mar 6

Promotion rival on Tuesday!! ...they all still are !, ....Gillingham win this they are only 3 points behind us .....got to keep momentum going regardless who it’s against ....plenty of games still left that would mean anyone still putting a run together can make the playoffs

Let’s hope this is the start of a new era ....new manager and the team remains relatively the same ....great for the players

COYB 1

superblues9 added 13:05 - Mar 6

I thought this was on sky ? Was I wrong? 0

Marinermagic added 13:08 - Mar 6

Honeymoon over - Cook OUT !!!! 0

Linkboy13 added 13:09 - Mar 6

Massive loss not having Judgey due to bereavement our thoughts are with him. One nil down another stupid free kick given away by Dozzell a liability. 0

ronnyd added 13:10 - Mar 6

Condolences also to Alan Judge on his bereavement. 0

LWNR2013 added 13:23 - Mar 6

Don’t panic





Yet 0

