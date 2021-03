Top-of-the-Table U18s Win at Bristol City

Saturday, 6th Mar 2021 19:30

Town’s top-of-the-table U18s came from behind to beat Bristol City 2-1 away this morning.

Matt Ward and Ola Bello (pictured) netted the goals for the the side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell.





Photo: TWTD