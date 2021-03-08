U23s in Action at Swansea

Monday, 8th Mar 2021 12:04

Armando Dobra is the player with the most first-team experience in the U23s side facing Swansea City at the Swans’ Landore Training Centre this afternoon (KO midday).

The Blues U23s are currently third in Professional Development League Two South, eight points off the top with Swansea seventh.

Speaking at this morning’s press conference, manager Paul Cook says he likes to liaise closely with the club’s other coaches such as U23s manager Kieron Dyer.

“Listen, this is Ipswich Town Football Club, isn’t it? It’s not Ipswich Town first team or Ipswich Town U18s, it’s our football club, so the interaction between the coaches and the staff is very, very important.” he said.

Town: White, Crowe, Baggott, Clements, Crane, Alexander, Page, Dobra, K Brown, Siziba, Z Brown. Subs: Oppong, Humphreys.









Photo: Matchday Images