Cook: Coaches Are Heavily Involved in Everything We Do

Monday, 8th Mar 2021 13:20 Manager Paul Cook has stressed the importance of delegation with his coaching staff playing an important role in assisting him. Cook was seen in a video of his first day training with the Blues taking a very active and vocal role at Playford Road but he says delegating is also a significant part of his job. “Yes, without a shadow of a doubt,” he said. “All clubs are mechanically run by how the manager or head coach wants them to run. How much responsibility people give their staff is their business. “For me personally, the coaches Matt [Gill] and Gary Roberts at the minute are heavily involved in everything we do. “I think the way we set the team up is totally down to myself with their help and their input, but I execute all the patterns of play and all the sort of how rigid we are in formations and stuff like that. “So when it goes as bad as it did on Saturday, I certainly like to apportion blame everywhere. If it can ever go well, then it's all me!” Matt Gill, one of two first-team coaches alongside returning former winger Roberts, remains from the previous staff, as does keeper-coach Jimmy Walker, and Cook says he’s enjoying working with the man brought to Portman Road by Paul Lambert in 2018. “Brilliant, he's a great lad,” Cook said. “Matt's got a very good name in football and the reason you get a good name is by how you conduct yourself and how you present yourself. “Matt's a very bright young coach that has aspirations of going on in the game and coming in there's a lot of other good members of staff here, and we're delighted to be working with them all.” Cook says he also likes to work closely with the club’s other coaches, such as U23s manager Kieron Dyer. “Listen, this is Ipswich Town Football Club, isn’t it?” he said. “It’s not Ipswich Town first team or Ipswich Town U18s, it’s our football club, so the interaction between the coaches and the staff is very, very important.”

Photos: Matchday Images/TWTD



Suffolkboy added 13:33 - Mar 8

What a very good Manager he already is , and what a force for good he will likely be at ITFC !

COYB 1

