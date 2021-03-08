Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Fans Set New iFollow Record
Monday, 8th Mar 2021 13:27

Town fans set a new League One record for away iFollow passes sold for Paul Cook’s first match in charge at Gillingham on Saturday.

A total of 5,991 fans purchased passes for the game, which ended in a 3-1 defeat, eclipsing the record they had previously set for the 2-1 win at Accrington on Tuesday, 5,005.


Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Mark added 13:31 - Mar 8
Great support! That's over £40,000 income for ITFC then I believe. Think of the money the club missed out on when Paul Lambert was here and Phil Ham was banned from the press conferences! I look forward to watching the rest of the games this season on iFollow, win, draw or lose.
2

runningout added 13:39 - Mar 8
Hope many weren’t put off!!
2

RegencyBlue added 13:42 - Mar 8
Shows the potential here for an owner with ambition.

Let’s hope the takeover is still on!
2

Europablue added 13:50 - Mar 8
If we get into the playoffs, I will definitely be watching. I can't find the time to watch every match, but maybe I would in future if it were something I could share with the kids.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 278 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021