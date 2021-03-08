Town Fans Set New iFollow Record

Monday, 8th Mar 2021 13:27 Town fans set a new League One record for away iFollow passes sold for Paul Cook’s first match in charge at Gillingham on Saturday. A total of 5,991 fans purchased passes for the game, which ended in a 3-1 defeat, eclipsing the record they had previously set for the 2-1 win at Accrington on Tuesday, 5,005.

Photo: Pagepix



Mark added 13:31 - Mar 8

Great support! That's over £40,000 income for ITFC then I believe. Think of the money the club missed out on when Paul Lambert was here and Phil Ham was banned from the press conferences! I look forward to watching the rest of the games this season on iFollow, win, draw or lose. 2

runningout added 13:39 - Mar 8

Hope many weren’t put off!! 2

RegencyBlue added 13:42 - Mar 8

Shows the potential here for an owner with ambition.



Let’s hope the takeover is still on! 2

Europablue added 13:50 - Mar 8

If we get into the playoffs, I will definitely be watching. I can't find the time to watch every match, but maybe I would in future if it were something I could share with the kids. 0

