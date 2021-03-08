U23s Draw Away Against Swans

Monday, 8th Mar 2021 14:15 Zak Brown netted a penalty for the Blues’ 10-man U23s as they drew 1-1 at Swansea with Kai Brown having seen an earlier spot-kick saved and Cameron Humphreys sent off late on. Kai Brown was felled in the box in the 18th minute but Swans keeper Josh Gould saved his penalty. The home side took the lead three minutes later via Ali Al-Hamadi. Zak Brown (pictured) levelled for the Blues midway through the second half from the spot, also having been fouled in the area. Sub Humphreys was dismissed having been shown a second yellow card in the final moments for what the referee felt was a dive in the area. The Blues again included on-trial Needham Market midfielder Callum Page. Swansea U23s: Gould, Jones, Thomas, Cooper, Williams (Butler 70), Williams (c), Bevan, Congreve (Lloyd 81), Clarke, Al-Hamadi, Campbell (Govea 62). Unused: Searle, Cotterill. Ipswich U23s: White, Crowe, Crane, Alexander, Baggott, Clements (c) (Humphreys 51), K Brown (Oppong 51), Page, Z Brown, Dobra, Siziba. Unused: Simpson.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 14:25 - Mar 8

No Harry Cotter today perhaps there saving him for the first team ha ha. -1

Radlett_blue added 14:34 - Mar 8

Linkboy - not nice to poke fun at a player who, for whatever reason, hasn't made it at Town & will be looking for another club or career. 0

abandon_hope1978 added 14:47 - Mar 8

What’s going on with Simpson? With 1st team earlier in the season. Always a U23 starter, but recently on U23’s bench, and unused U23 sub today. Alarming going backwards. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments