Cook: Tea and Coffee Shut Me Up!
Monday, 8th Mar 2021 15:18
Manager Paul Cook has rarely been spotted without a cup of tea or coffee in his hand since he came to the club, he explained why at this morning’s press conference.
“I said to the kitman [James Pullen] on Saturday, ‘What you’ve got to realise is it actually shuts me up for a small period of time’!
“How long that period lasts [is another matter]. At Gillingham on Saturday, I was glad I was tired and shattered as I wouldn’t have got a word in with [Gills manager] Steve [Evans], that was for sure.
“Steve was in top form on Saturday. I told Steve, 'Next time we meet each other, I will be back for a little bit more and better than what we were'.
“I think the tea and the coffee is probably a nervous thing, if you like. It’s just something that’s a go-to thing that allows you to, not take your mind off the game, but just distracts you because we all get that pumped up.
“As you can hear in my voice today, I’m a little bit excited looking forward to tomorrow and we’ve got to make sure that the players feel that energy as well.”
Asked whether he had to sing an initiation song at the hotel on Friday as players and staff have done in the past on their first away trips, Cook said: “With my voice, you could imagine how the song would have gone! I think I'll leave the singing for the younger lads.”
Photo: Matchday Images
