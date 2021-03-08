Town Revamp Fan Engagement Groups
Monday, 8th Mar 2021 20:45
Town have announced they are revamping their fan engagement groups as they seek to “increase and improve transparency and dialogue with supporters”.
The Fans’ Forum will continue with its current members, aiming to encourage regular open and honest dialogue between supporters and the club regarding off-field issues.
The agenda is set ahead of each meeting and ideas and suggestions can be passed on to members of the forum via the contact below.
Club secretary Stuart Hayton and PR manager Dan Palfrey will chair the meetings, which will take place four times a season usually on a Saturday, with supporter liaison office Liz Edwards present, while different club employees will also attend when the agenda relates to their department.
The club plans to publish minutes from each meeting on the official website and media channels.
The Fans’ Panel, which was launched in 2017, is to be rebranded as Town Matters with a representative group of supporters from different demographics, stands around the ground and matchday habits taking part, working with the club on topics such as the matchday experience, ticketing, iFollow, branding, digital marketing, community work, communication, stadium facilities and young fan initiatives.
Dan Palfrey will chair the meetings, which will take place every six weeks, with Liz Edwards in attendance with club employees present depending on the topics discussed. Minutes will also be published on the club website and social media.
The Fans of the Future group, created in 2018, will continue to run and the club will engage with its young members in the weeks to come.
Town are also looking to launch a working group for fans based away from Suffolk, Long Distance Blues.
The club will confirm arrangements regarding this group in due course, but to register interest email dan.palfrey@itfc.co.uk.
Membership for the Fans’ Forum and Town Matters are currently at capacity, but to register interest for the future or to put forward suggestions and ideas email the same address.
