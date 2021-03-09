Downes, Lankester and Edwards Start Against Imps
Tuesday, 9th Mar 2021 18:24
Town boss Paul Cook has made three changes for his first home game in charge of the Blues against Lincoln with Flynn Downes, Gwion Edwards and Jack Lankester coming into the side for Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts and Troy Parrott.
Downes looks set to join Andre Dozzell in the centre of midfield with Teddy Bishop in the number 10 role, Lankester on the right and Edwards on the left.
Alan Judge is back on the bench having been given compassionate leave at the weekend following his mother’s death.
None of Town’s six loanees start while five of the XI Downes, Dozzell, Lankester, Bishop and left-back Myles Kenlock - came through the academy.
Lincoln make two changes from the team which beat Crewe 3-0 at Sincil Bank on Saturday with TJ Eyoma and Tom Hopper coming into the starting line-up for Regan Poole and Callum Morton, who drop to the bench. Ex-Town loanee Tayo Edun starts.
Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Downes, Lankester, Bishop, Edwards, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Harrop, Judge, Bennetts, Jackson, Parrott.
Lincoln: Palmer, Eyoma, Jackson, Monstma, Bramall, Edun, McGrandles, Jones, Rogers, Johnson, Hopper. Subs: Long, Poole, Scully, Archibald, Morton, Roughan. Referee: James Oldham (Derbyshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
|
