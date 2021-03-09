Downes, Lankester and Edwards Start Against Imps

Tuesday, 9th Mar 2021 18:24 Town boss Paul Cook has made three changes for his first home game in charge of the Blues against Lincoln with Flynn Downes, Gwion Edwards and Jack Lankester coming into the side for Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts and Troy Parrott. Downes looks set to join Andre Dozzell in the centre of midfield with Teddy Bishop in the number 10 role, Lankester on the right and Edwards on the left. Alan Judge is back on the bench having been given compassionate leave at the weekend following his mother’s death. None of Town’s six loanees start while five of the XI Downes, Dozzell, Lankester, Bishop and left-back Myles Kenlock - came through the academy. Lincoln make two changes from the team which beat Crewe 3-0 at Sincil Bank on Saturday with TJ Eyoma and Tom Hopper coming into the starting line-up for Regan Poole and Callum Morton, who drop to the bench. Ex-Town loanee Tayo Edun starts. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Downes, Lankester, Bishop, Edwards, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Harrop, Judge, Bennetts, Jackson, Parrott. Lincoln: Palmer, Eyoma, Jackson, Monstma, Bramall, Edun, McGrandles, Jones, Rogers, Johnson, Hopper. Subs: Long, Poole, Scully, Archibald, Morton, Roughan. Referee: James Oldham (Derbyshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Mariner1974 added 18:26 - Mar 9

PC has only gone and done it...Brought Lankester back in alongside Bish as the 10, and Edwards flying down the wing...with Downes and Dozzell working midfield...I've been waiting to see this for a while. 10

Dog added 18:27 - Mar 9

Lincoln only named 6 subs 0

Bazza8564 added 18:31 - Mar 9

terrific to see Lanks back in, great lad. From the look of it PC has a good eye and the balance looks excellent. Bennetts has been over playing a little Troy looks tired and Sears looks off the pace. Looks good to me 7

Ebantiass added 18:32 - Mar 9

FreddySteady added 18:32 - Mar 9

We will see shortly. One up front alone? 0

muhrensleftfoot added 18:37 - Mar 9

Looks good and well balanced (on paper). Let's hope it works! 1

SickParrot added 18:44 - Mar 9

Happy that no loan players in the team. PC obviously needs to give our players a chance to show what they're capable of. 0

Suffolkboy added 18:44 - Mar 9

Young and hopefully hungry ,and anxious only to cement a place in the mat hday squad !

COYB 0

Edmundo added 18:46 - Mar 9

Tired and underperforming players out, hungry homegrown players in. What's not to like? 0

slimjim added 18:46 - Mar 9

One up front? Can imagine the comments if Lambert was still here...

Let’s hope it works for PC... 0

Razor added 18:48 - Mar 9

Would have Jackson in next to Nozza 0

GREYBLUE added 18:48 - Mar 9

Only one up front !!! 0

slimjim added 18:50 - Mar 9

Remember guys we are playing Lincoln City not Chelsea so go for it ... 0

therein61 added 18:50 - Mar 9

The man obviously wants to work with players contracted to I.T.F.C who can blame him he has to get a settled side from those guys looking to get his strongest team together, then wherever we are next season he can(with a few additions and get rid of pensioners) take us forward, looking for a get up and at em approach tonight and 3 points. 0

TimmyH added 19:00 - Mar 9

Like to see a bit more from Dozzell and Bishop....didn't think they played well on Saturday, a few changes were needed though. 0

