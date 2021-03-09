U18s Extend Lead After Win at QPR

Tuesday, 9th Mar 2021 18:48 Ola Bello (pictured) scored twice and Matt Ward once as Town’s U18s increased their lead at the top of Professional Development League Two South via a 3-0 win away against bottom club QPR. The side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell is now five points ahead of Millwall and Charlton in second and third with a game in hand on the Lions. Town: Roach, Stephenson, Kabongolo, Stewart, Agbaje, Chirewa, Armin, Knock, Ward, Bello, Bareck. Subs: Bradshaw, Nwabueze, Hoque, Osbourne.

Photo: TWTD



