Cook: A Small Step Forward and a Pleasing One

Tuesday, 9th Mar 2021 21:54 Boss Paul Cook felt the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City was a small step forward the Blues with the result a fair one. Cook cut a much more jovial figure after the game than he had been at Gillingham on Saturday and admitted that that wasn’t difficult. “We only had to turn up to be happier than I was on Saturday, to get changed,” he said. “Saturday was a tough game for everyone, no one more than our fans, but I think even they know that was very unlike us. “One of the things in general, if you have three or four wins in this division, like we had done, the reality is that you know a defeat is round the corner because teams are just not consistent. “I don’t know why that is because consistency comes from selection, players, everything else. “After equalising at Gillingham, we had a five-minute spell where we looked like we were going to win the game. But unfortunately, after we conceded that goal it was one-way traffic. “But tonight, from the disappointment of conceding the goal, I thought we played well in the second half in a strange sort of way. We never dominated, created chances and had them cleared off the line. “But we looked a good side, we looked a balanced team. I thought Dozzell and Flynn Downes, I thought Teddy Bishop was excellent before he went off. I thought we actually had people to speak about in a positive light and going forward that’s what we need, we want good players at this club.”

Lincoln were a threat down the wings in the first half but Town nullified that danger in the second period. “They’ve got some good players, Morgan Rogers was excellent in the first half and sometimes you have to say well done to the opposition,” he added. “We wanted to pose Lincoln a threat, we wanted to pose them a threat. I think Lincoln are very good sometimes at counter-attacking, sucking teams onto them, leaving gaps and hurting you with pace. “I felt tonight our goalkeeper had a very quiet night, as did theirs by the way. I feel a draw’s a fair result.” For the third game in a row the Blues fought back from a goal down, ultimately winning at Accrington a week ago, 2-1, losing 3-1 at Gillingham and then drawing tonight. “You know yourself, for managers today with the way football is, you get judged very quickly, you don’t get honeymoon periods. Managers need time to breathe, you need transfer windows to try and be successful,” he said. “In my opinion people demand change too quickly, I think sometimes to the detriment of clubs. Certainly going forward here, my talks with Lee and Marcus, we’re going to try and build a team and we’re going to try and build a football club that the town can be proud of. “And that’s nothing to do with any other managers that have been here, that’s not being disrespectful. It’s our time at the club now. We made a small step tonight, and it’s a pleasing one because it was forward.” Cook was pleased to open his points account in his second game: “I’m delighted with the first point. Even at the end of games, I’ve seen lose games and we would have been devastated if we’d have lost late on. “Sometimes in your willingness to want to win, you leave big gaps and we’ve not worked long enough together yet to trust each other to do that, so I was quite pleased with the point in the end.” Does he believe he has the players to create more of a goal threat? “Of course we have, sometimes we’ve too many players. “The reality is that when you don’t get good results you just change teams,” he said. “And I’ve never been a chopper and changer, I think if people look back on my teams historically, I don’t use a lot of players because I trust the players I have. “Here, it’s getting to know the players that I trust. Certainly if you look at the changes we made tonight, [Keanan] Bennetts, [Alan] Judge and [Troy] Parrott coming on, three good players coming on the pitch and we took three good players off, so in my opinion, the players are at the club.” Cook teased the media by revealing he was set to start a player who hadn’t been in the 18 on Saturday with Jack Lankester turning out to be that man. “We like a little bit of a game with the press!” he laughed. “It’s always disappointing when a manager’s lost his job because everyone’s got family and friends, it’s tough, but this dressing room that I’ve walked into is a very, very good dressing room. “It’s a quiet dressing room, there’s a lot of young lads in it, but there are no bad eggs, and that’s a great credit to way the players have been assembled.” The XI included none of the six loan players but Cook says that wasn’t a conscious move on his part. “Honestly no,” he insisted. “For us going forward, it’s just about repetition. Josh Harrop started Saturday, so if that was the sort of decision I’d made, I wouldn’t have started Josh Harrop. “I just want to get balance in the team. I love [getting it] wide and [getting] crosses in the box, I love full-backs penetrating. We want to see a really good brand of football don’t we, so we’ve got to keep tipping away.”

Photo: TWTD



wkj added 21:59 - Mar 9

Still a lot of work to do, but 1-1 against a team that Lincoln have become was a good point earned. I do like Paul's comments about another step forward, and hope we come out like lions against Plymouth for our first win for Cook. 3

sospier added 22:00 - Mar 9

Honest assessments and we move on to Saturday.Still 7th with games in hand. 1

Norwichbeater added 22:10 - Mar 9

Need to start seeing change in tactics, formation and performance soon. One up front at this level appears to negative to me. Hopefully start to see improvements as each game passes. 0

hoppy added 22:12 - Mar 9

“ Cook cut a much more jovial figure after the game”... as seen in the picture above... 2

Pencilpete added 22:18 - Mar 9

Well anybody who thought Paul Cook was going to come in and wave a magic wand need a reality check.



I'd say any shot at a play off place and possible promotion should be treated as a bonus right now and let the man use these games to see who he wants and who he doesn't then in the summer a complete rebuild .... not just of the team but the club (hopefully under new ownership) everyone has a clean slate and we have a proper go.



If a play off place and promotion happens I'll be delighted I'm just not expecting it 1

