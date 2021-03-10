Quantcast
Viral On Trial in France
Wednesday, 10th Mar 2021 15:09

TWTD understands academy scholar Allan Viral is on trial with French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.

Paris-born Viral is in the third year of his Blues scholarship but has not been offered a pro contract by Town.

The 19-year-old made his first senior appearances for the Blues in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this season, as a very late sub in the tie against Gillingham at Portman Road and from the start at Crawley.

Viral will be with Valenciennes until Friday and will subsequently spend time with a number of English sides. An Italian club has also shown interest.


hoppy added 15:13 - Mar 10
I guess that means he's gone, Viral?
Linkboy13 added 15:25 - Mar 10
Seen him play for u18s before covid good skill runs with the ball very well. Although he's small like most of our youngsters he's not afraid to take a hard tackle. If he could develop physically could be a good player in the making. Going back to France is obviously a good move for him being such a young lad.
Edmundo added 15:25 - Mar 10
I have a feeling that he's going to be a good player... hopefully Cook can run the rule over him before we miss out.
Wallingford_Boy added 15:34 - Mar 10
Edmundo, why do you say that? Do you watch him play regularly?
