El Mizouni Set to Miss Rest of Season

Wednesday, 10th Mar 2021 15:10 On-loan Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni looks set to miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury suffered during Grimsby’s 2-1 home defeat to Forest Green Rovers at the weekend. Tunisia international El Mizouni underwent a scan on Monday which showed a grade three tear which is expected to rule him out of the remainder of the campaign. The 20-year-old joined the Mariners, who are managed by former Blues boss Paul Hurst in January, and he has made six starts for League Two’s bottom side. El Mizouni spent the first half of the season at Cambridge United, where he had previously been on loan from January 2020 until a knee ligament injury ended that spell in March last year.



Photo: Matchday Images



WhoisJimmyJuan added 15:34 - Mar 10

Rotten luck El Miz. Best wishes for a speedy recovery so PC can get a good look at you in pre-season. 1

