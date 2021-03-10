MacAnthony: Selling Town Probably the Right Thing For Evans to Do

Wednesday, 10th Mar 2021 16:15 Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes it’s “probably the right thing” for Blues owner Marcus Evans to sell the club. As previously reported, a US-backed consortium is at an advanced stage of taking over Town in a deal we understand to be worth £30 million. Last week, Evans played down talk regarding the takeover in a statement, saying that there is no offer “currently acceptable to me or the club”. Speaking in his The Hard Truth - Inside the Football Industry podcast MacAnthony was asked about Evans being set to sell the club. “I think it’s probably the right thing for him to do,” he said. “I think he’s on a hiding to nothing. “I was almost going to reach out to him for this podcast before that deal was announced and say ‘Marcus, come on a podcast with me, let’s talk, let’s let fans hear you as I’ve heard you before’ because I think fans would like him. “I think he’s done himself a disservice from being behind the scenes so much because he’s a likeable guy and I think he could have won over the Portman Road faithful. “I’ve done podcasts with their fans, they’re a really good set of fans and I think if he’d have applied himself better [he could have won them over]. “I don’t know who to blame for this, whether it’s his CEO or the people at the club, or maybe him himself, but if he’d put himself there a little bit more, then I think he could have had a really successful run.” MacAnthony speculates that Evans’s businesses may have been hit by the pandemic and that could have led to him looking to offload the Blues, although admits that’s just conjecture on his part. He believes the takeover deal is worth more than the lower figure which has been quoted elsewhere and would expect it to include further cash for Evans later on down the line. As per previous reports, TWTD understands the current owner will keep a five per cent stake in the club. “I’d imagine there’s part of him thinking, I don’t need the hassle of club football, I don’t need the expense, I need to rebuild my business, I could be talking through my arse because I can’t speak for someone else, but I would imagine if the right offer came along [he'd take it],” he reflected. “I would imagine there’s a lot more than £20 million on the table, knowing Marcus. I would imagine there are a lot of caveats in there and incentives with promotions, I’d say. “Marcus has invested probably £60 or £70 million in Ipswich and by the time he’s finished and by the time they come again, he’ll probably get back 60 or 70 per cent of it. “OK, it didn’t work for him but it’s a shame. Like I’ve always said, I don’t mind owners in the game who are good owners. And what I mean by good owners is owners who always pay their bills, owners who never let a club fall into trouble. “I know fans give him a hard time but I don’t think there’s ever been a time when Ipswich have ever missed a payday. “In the current times in what we’ve seen in the last few years with Bury, with Wigan, with Bolton, I think there’s a lot to be said for owners who pay their bills on time, regardless of whether the club’s winning football games.” MacAnthony believes the Blues have made a wise choice in naming Paul Cook their new manager. “Paul Cook is a really, really good appointment,” he said. “Whether Ipswich are promoted this season or next year, it’s guaranteed they’ll get promoted. “Take that to the bank, put your bets on. If the bookies are listening, the odds will shorten but Ipswich are going up to the Championship.”

Photo: Action Images



