Cook: Owner's Relationship With Previous Managers the Attraction

Thursday, 11th Mar 2021 13:48 New manager Paul Cook says owner Marcus Evans's relationship with his previous bosses was a big factor in him deciding to take the Town job, having spoken to former incumbent Mick McCarthy about the role. He says the relationships Evans, who it's understood is in the process of selling the club to a US-backed consortium, and general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill have had with previous bosses and staff were a big factor, as was the way the manager’s position is viewed at Town. “I’ve got to be brutally honest, the club and Marcus, Lee O’Neill, that was the attraction, the relationship those people have with their managers and staff is massive to me,” he said. “Football’s a massively changing game now, that’s life at the top end of football. There are so many components with sporting directors and different people at clubs. “And I’m a great believer that the manager does have an important role to play at a club, he is important, he’s been brought in because of his football knowledge. “Certainly I’m speaking with Lee and Marcus especially, and I’m going to be part of hopefully a success story. “I need help, of course I do. I need help from recruitment, I need help from my other staff, I need help from the players. “But certainly, in my opinion, Marcus’s relationship with previous managers, like Mick McCarthy when I spoke to Mick, the relationship shone through from Mick and that’s very important for a manager to know, that he has an owner’s faith.” Regarding backing in the summer, he joked: “I'd like to tell you he has, but he hasn’t, so there we go. I’ll put a little bit of pressure on him. “No, I don’t ask for that, I genuinely don’t. When I come into a club, I want to make sure we utilise everything we’ve got within the club first. “Marcus will see what we’re doing on the pitch, like every Ipswich Town fan. He loves it, the good and the bad. At those points we sit down together and we say, 'Right, is there anything we can do to help this team?’. If there is, then fantastic, if not, then we go back to the training ground and work harder.”

grow_our_own added 14:04 - Mar 11

I don't like this cosy manager-chairman relationship under Evans. We've fallen from Championship promotion contenders to mid-table third division under Evans and now vie with Sunderland to be the least successful football club for our size in England. I'd have preferred someone with loyalties above all else to ITFC rather than another hand-picked Evans yes man. Since Burley & Magilton, we've largely ignored our glorious legacy of success, and it's been to the detriment of the club. 1

buzbyblue added 14:10 - Mar 11

Again sounds like if Evans is still here in the summer then funds will be very sparse, if any at all, with the club looking to trim the massive squad only



I only hope people are conned into buying season tickets again based on false promises from the owner...... 0

buzbyblue added 14:11 - Mar 11

Should read AREN'T whoops!

0

