Judge: I Totally Dispute What Has Been Said By the Referee

Thursday, 11th Mar 2021 21:51 Blues midfielder Alan Judge has angrily denied referee Darren Drysdale’s claim he used the C-word in the lead-up to the official squaring up to the Republic of Ireland international in the Blues' 0-0 home draw with Northampton last month. Earlier today, Drysdale was handed a backdated ban and a warning regarding his future conduct by an FA independent regulatory commission having admitted improper conduct relating to the incident which took place in the final minute of the Cobblers' visit. In his statement to the commission, Drysdale claimed Judge, having been denied a spot-kick for what the official felt was a dive, said ‘It’s a f***ing penalty you cheating bald c***!’, and that he later added, ‘You're a fucking cheating c**!”. However, Judge, who was booked for the alleged simulation, strongly disputes the 50-year-old official’s version of events. “I said the incident was over as far as I was concerned when I walked off the pitch and that I wasn’t looking for an apology,” he told the club site. “I didn’t want to make anything of it because it’s a tough job being a referee but I’m not going to keep quiet when I’ve been accused of calling the referee a cheat and using the C-word. “I’ll admit using the F-word but I said to him ‘you have got to be f***** joking me and I said that a couple of times to him. I never used the C-word. I don't use that word and I didn't call him a cheat.” Neither Judge nor Town gave an account of the incident to the commission with Judge having previously said that the matter was closed as far as he was concerned when he left the field, while he recently suffered a family bereavement. “My mum passed away last week - which is far more important than this - and I don’t need this hassle to be honest,” he added. “Like I said, the matter was closed but I’ve got a decent reputation in the game and I won’t stand by and be accused of saying something I didn’t and not responding. “Our media team have got some audio and it backs me up. Some people have said I should have come out straightaway and explained what I said but I didn’t want to do that. “I was trying to help Darren. I said the matter was finished and it was but I have to make it clear now that I totally dispute what has been said by the referee.”

Photo: Matchday Images



HighgateBlue added 21:56 - Mar 11

Maybe he said c0ck and it sounded like c**t. I do tend to believe Judge, as he came out pretty swiftly and calmed the situation soon after it happened, and was fairly magnanimous towards the bald c**t :)



Slap a few wrists, kiss and make up, and move on... 3

marchy added 21:57 - Mar 11

Bit of inconsistent censorship in there Phil old chap... 2

BryanPlug added 21:59 - Mar 11

Seems like the ref is a liar as well as unable to control his anger. 3

The_Messiah added 22:02 - Mar 11

Drysdale is clearly a liar and is desperate to cover his a*se! If Judge said those words to him, then why didn't he send him off? Total BS! 3

terry_butchers_twin added 22:14 - Mar 11

If, as Judge says, the club’s media team has a recording of what was said and the recording is sufficiently clear, then the club should forward this to the FA for consideration and review of the referees version of events. Then either uphold the original punishment or extend it if found to be not in accordance with his defence statement..... 3

WhoisJimmyJuan added 22:17 - Mar 11

Funny. On the strand where Drysdale accuses Judge of using foul and abusive language people on this site slag off Judge. When Judge denies it 9n this thread people slag off the ref! Why are people so quick to accept one side or another?? Only those who were there know what actually happened. 0

NorthLondonBlue2 added 22:27 - Mar 11

Problem is, Judge had the opportunity to put his version forward and declined, repeatedly to do so. It's a bit late now to be weighing into a semi-judicial process. He could have sought to delay proceedings due to his bereavement, too.



But, Town should definitely release the audio, we can make it into a new anthem.



More importantly, how on earth is Drysdale ever going to come to Portman Road again, or officiate in any game with Judge playing? He would be abused from start to finish, and frankly, deservedly so. 0

AK74 added 22:27 - Mar 11

I said on the previous strand that there was probably some abuse but the ref has probably exaggerated it. Basically what Judge has now said. 2

NorthLondonBlue2 added 22:32 - Mar 11

I should add that Drysdale knew full well Judge's mother had just passed yet used the hearing as an opportunity to call Judge a cheat and lie about his language to try to get away with totally losing his cool.



Tells you all you need to know about Drysdale's character and who the real c***t is in this situation. 1

Bluearmy71 added 22:45 - Mar 11

Sorry to hear you lost your mother last week Judgy and you are right all this other bulls*it pales into insignificance, people gotta keep it real!! 0

superblues9 added 23:06 - Mar 11

Surely if he did say he he would of Been sent off !? No way would he of stayed on and even if he did still no excuse for the ref to square up to him if you called a copper a c”@£ they wouldn’t square up to you would they ! 0

MickMillsTash added 23:15 - Mar 11

So it’s ok to use the F word at the referee?



Ipswich should move on from this and keep out of the news, we don’t want referees siding with drysdale.

norwoods behaviour is a disgrace - you could book him every 2 minutes. 0

