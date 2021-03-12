Table-Topping U18s Host Watford

Friday, 12th Mar 2021 11:30 Town’s table-topping U18s host Watford at Playford Road on Saturday morning. The young Blues, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, extended their lead at the top of Professional Development League Two South to four points on Tuesday via a 3-0 victory at QPR.

