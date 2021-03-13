Jackson, Judge and Parrott Start as Blues Host Plymouth

Saturday, 13th Mar 2021 14:31 Kayden Jackson, Alan Judge and Troy Parrott return to the Blues’ starting line-up for this afternoon’s home game against Plymouth with James Norwood missing from the 18 and Jack Lankester and Teddy Bishop dropping to the bench alongside the Cole Skuse, who is in the squad for the first time this season. Jackson, making his first start under Paul Cook, starts as the lone striker in place of Norwood with Parrott behind him, while Judge looks set to start on the left. Veteran midfielder Skuse is in the 18 for the first time following knee surgery. Plymouth make one change with Adam Lewis coming into the side for 18-goal top scorer Luke Jephcott, who is without a goal in eight games and is on the bench. One-time Town target Danny Mayor looks set to play off lone striker Niall Ennis. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Downes, Dozzell, Edwards, Judge, Parrott, Jackson. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Skuse, Lankester, Bishop, Bennetts, Drinan. Plymouth: Cooper, Watts, Aimson, Edwards (c), Mayor, Grant, Macleod, Ennis, Lewis, Opoku, Camara. Subs: McCormick, Hardie, Reeves, Moore, Fornah, Jephcott, Tomlinson. Referee: Sam Purkiss (London).

TractorFrog added 14:33 - Mar 13

Skuse is back! A great member of the squad, and still has a lot more to add. 1

Wearside_Blue added 14:35 - Mar 13

Welcome back Skuse! No Norwood? Let's see how that plays out - Jackson and Parrott could be an interesting combo...COYB!



1

mdsblue added 14:36 - Mar 13

Norwood not in the 18?? He's not injured again is he? Lets hope Jackson can link up with Parrot and start taking our chances....COYB

1

drewcudders1963 added 14:39 - Mar 13

Let’s not go 1-0 down for a change..... and actually.create and finish some chances !!! COYB 0

TimmyH added 14:46 - Mar 13

Norwood must be injured again to be left out of the 18...about time Jackson did something this season! All the best. 0

Ebantiass added 14:47 - Mar 13

why not Norwood and Jackson as a pair? We are at home to a side hammered by wigan. Come on Paul,be brave. 0

cat added 14:47 - Mar 13

Great to see Jackson back. Let’s hope we bag a win for P.C and ourselves to keep us in the mix 0

Razor added 14:51 - Mar 13

Nozza just has to be injured-----does anybody know or is nobody telling the fans?



Ollie Hawkins-----how far is he away------communication please ITFC!! 0

