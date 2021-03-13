Ipswich Town 1-0 Plymouth Argyle - Half-Time

Saturday, 13th Mar 2021 15:59 Troy Parrott’s first senior goal has given Town a 1-0 half-time lead over Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road. Parrott, Kayden Jackson and Alan Judge returned to the Blues’ starting line-up with James Norwood missing from the 18 and Jack Lankester and Teddy Bishop dropping to the bench. Jackson, who was making his first start under Paul Cook, started as the lone striker in place of Norwood with Parrott behind him, while Judge was on the left. Veteran midfielder Cole Skuse was back in the 18 for the first time this season following knee surgery. Plymouth made one change with Adam Lewis coming into the side for 18-goal top scorer Luke Jephcott, who was on the bench following an eight-game goalless streak, with Niall Ennis playing as a lone frontman. Former Blues loanee Conor Grant started for the visitors. The game got under way with hail falling heavily and the wind blowing strongly. Within a minute Pilgrims keeper Mike Cooper saw a clearance which would probably normally have reached halfway stop and then drop midway inside his team’s half with Jackson securing possession before being fouled 25 yards out. Judge took the free-kick and hit a well-struck and wind-assisted effort which Cooper did well to claw behind for a corner to his left. But the Blues only had to wait until the fourth minute to go in front via Parrott’s first goal in senior football. The on-loan Tottenham man reacted quickly to intercept an awful Lewis backpass across his area from left-back towards Cooper and took it wide of the keeper before slotting home prior to a punch of the air which looked as much relief at finally finding the net as it was celebration. Jackson did well to break away down the right on seven but Parrott’s effort from his cutback was blocked. The Blues’ number nine should have made it 2-0 in the 10th minute when James Wilson played a deftly weighted ball over the top of the Plymouth backline beating their offside trap. However, Cooper was out quickly and blocked Jackson’s lobbed effort at goal. Town had been completely dominant in the early stages with the conditions in their favour but playing confidently and at pace, while Plymouth had looked distinctly shaky and unsure of themselves. The hail subsided as the game passed the quarter-hour mark, although the wind remained something of a factor, with Plymouth making it out of their own half more than had been the case earlier. But the Blues were still seeing most of the ball, passing it around slickly and at a greater tempo than has been the case for much of the season. As the half hour mark approached, the Pilgrims had a spell of possession which ended with Grant hitting a low shot wide. But the Blues quickly regained control, seeing most of the ball and usually quickly winning it back when it had been lost. However, without creating clear-cut opportunities with too many crosses easy for Cooper. On 34 Parrott hit a shot against Kellard Watts from inside the box following a strong run and through ball from Downes, who suffered a knock as he was doing so and following treatment on the pitch was replaced by Bishop. Three minutes later, Lewis almost atoned for his earlier error when his cross from the left wasn’t too far away from Ennis. The visitors thought they’d missed a golden chance to level in the 43rd minute when Lewis found Panutche Camara unmarked in the middle with another decent ball from the left. Camara smashed well wide when it looked easier to score and was probably relieved when he saw the linesman’s flag had been raised. Town were well worth their lead at the break and should have been in front by more goals - Jackson will feel he ought to have taken his one-on-one opportunity - with Plymouth having looked there for the taking in the early stages as they struggled to adjust to the conditions and the Blues’ front-foot start. However, later on the half, while Town had still seen a lot of the ball, the Pilgrims had come into it more and more and had looked dangerous in the final third with Lewis having sent in a couple of threatening crosses from the left. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Downes (Bishop 37), Dozzell, Edwards, Judge, Parrott, Jackson. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Skuse, Lankester, Bennetts, Drinan. Plymouth: Cooper, Watts, Aimson, Edwards (c), Mayor, Grant, Macleod, Ennis, Lewis, Opoku, Camara. Subs: McCormick, Hardie, Reeves, Moore, Fornah, Jephcott, Tomlinson. Referee: Sam Purkiss (London).

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 16:00 - Mar 13

Should have been at least 2 up in the opening 25 minutes or so but soon as Downes got injured not looked the same...Jackson needs to find the net. 1

Waffer added 16:01 - Mar 13

Headline score? 0

jas0999 added 16:01 - Mar 13

1-1?! 0

jas0999 added 16:02 - Mar 13

Decent half - we need to finish this one off quickly though. 0

ipswichdave added 16:08 - Mar 13

You'll get banned for that ht headline¡ 0

Suffolkboy added 16:14 - Mar 13

AGAIN one wonders whether it’s a lack of confidence, lack of ability or a shortage of technique ; ALL season the shortage of goals and well evidenced opportunities has been a factor in reducing the points total ! Defensively the record isn’t too bad at all ,but for season after season we’ve observed the lack of goals from ‘forwards ‘ and lack of goals from mid field !

Thankfully PC has recorded his thoughts and will no doubt emphasise changes in coaching and training !

Much to hope for !

COYB 0

