Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Cutbush Nets Twice as U18s Win Again
Saturday, 13th Mar 2021 21:26

Alfie Cutbush netted both goals as Town’s table-topping U18s beat Watford 2-1 at Playford Road this morning.

The side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell is now unbeaten in their last nine stretching back to October, winning eight.

Meanwhile, academy first-year scholar keeper Lewis Ridd has been named in a 22-man squad for a Wales U17s training camp taking place between Match 21st and 25th.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021