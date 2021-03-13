Cutbush Nets Twice as U18s Win Again
Saturday, 13th Mar 2021 21:26
Alfie Cutbush netted both goals as Town’s table-topping U18s beat Watford 2-1 at Playford Road this morning.
The side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell is now unbeaten in their last nine stretching back to October, winning eight.
Meanwhile, academy first-year scholar keeper Lewis Ridd has been named in a 22-man squad for a Wales U17s training camp taking place between Match 21st and 25th.
