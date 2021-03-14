Rainbow Tractors Relaunch



Rainbow Tractors, Town’s LGBTQ+ supporters group, has announced its relaunch. The group, which initially launched in 2014, said in a statement: “We have relaunched, ready to take on a new direction as a passionate group for LGBTQ+ supporters and allies of Ipswich Town Football Club. “Rainbow Tractors' aim is to work alongside the club to provide a positive environment for all LGBTQ+ fans, raise awareness of the issues that face LGBTQ+ people in attending, playing and enjoying football, to hold new social events and create social spaces for LGBTQ+ supporters and allies. “Football has become a much more welcoming place over the years and with initiatives such as Football vs Homophobia and the Rainbow Laces campaign progress has been made. “In Germany players have signed an open letter in support of LGBTQ+ players and supporters. Incidents of homophobic and transphobic chants have decreased, and football grounds are more inclusive spaces. “However, the evidence shows that there is still work to be done to ensure that everyone feels comfortable to attend and be themselves within football. “This applies on the pitch and terrace. LGBTQ+ people are shown by many surveys, including by Stonewall and Football vs Homophobia to be deterred from attending and playing the game, and frequently they feel the need to hide who they truly are largely due to cultural perception and previous experiences. “Rainbow Tractors want everyone to feel safe and comfortable attending games and to love and support Ipswich Town, regardless of their sexuality or gender identity. “Rainbow Tractors will be working with the club, fans and other groups both at Ipswich and with rivals to help make supporting Ipswich a truly inclusive environment. “Initially, meetings will take place over Zoom at 12pm every Saturday, and will look to develop our community further, so do reach out to contact us for the link if you are interested.” The Rainbow Tractors logo has also been redesigned into a bolder design which better reflects the group. The rainbow Suffolk punch horse, which was designed by local artist Georgia Goddard and was used at Suffolk Pride 2019, helps to reflect the connection between the club, the fans and the local LGBTQ+ community that we are striving to improve. Rainbow Tractors is on Twitter and Instagram, while they can be emailed via rainbowtractors21@gmail.com.

