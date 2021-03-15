Town Takeover Stalls

Monday, 15th Mar 2021 17:03

TWTD understands that as things stand the proposed US-backed takeover of the Blues is off.

As previously reported, a consortium led by former West Brom chief executive officer and Oxford board member Mike O’Leary and co-owners of USL club Phoenix Rising including Brett Johnson was looking to buy the Blues from current owner Marcus Evans in a £30 million deal.

However, we understand the move, which had made significant progress with the EFL involved and Land Registry priority searches in place regarding the training ground, has now stalled and while not yet dead appears much less likely to go through that it did than when the news first broke in late February.

Owner Marcus Evans, who recently appointed Paul Cook as manager, has played down the prospect of a deal being done saying earlier this month that he has received no offer which is "currently acceptable to me or the club”.

Town's position has improved significantly over the last month, the Blues having climbed from mid-table to sixth in League One.





Photo: Matchday Images

BluJu added 17:09 - Mar 15

Because of course it does. 0

HighgateBlue added 17:11 - Mar 15

Maybe Evans was telling the truth after all! :) 5

MaySixth added 17:12 - Mar 15

Was on a hiding to nothing when the story was leaked too early. 1

CokeIsKey added 17:12 - Mar 15

Great. There goes any chance of us being remotely competitive in a division about league 1. Evans you muppet -7

RobITFC added 17:12 - Mar 15

Evans holding out praying for promotion via play off and then ask for more, cannot blame him? 0

Radlett_blue added 17:13 - Mar 15

Not sure Town would necessarily be much better off with a different owner unless they had very deep pockets (a "consortium" never appeals) and a decent football strategy. 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:14 - Mar 15

Now it looks like we might make POs Marcus has is finger tips can feel the rub of the green.



1

SuperCoops added 17:17 - Mar 15

CokeIsKey, how can you assume Evans is at fault or to blame for this? 5

runaround added 17:17 - Mar 15

If the takeover doesn’t happen then I guess we will never know the full reason why. However pressure will really be on Evans if it does fall through to get a proper structure in place to help the club move forward as, despite having a decent manager in place, it feels his ownership hamstrings the club. A proper football CEO or DOF or even both is desperately needed or the club will continue to slowly die 7

Cloddyseedbed added 17:19 - Mar 15

I think it probably started getting too complicated. Evan wanted to still have a stake and a say in the club and wanted too much from the consortium. I couldn't see that partnership ever working. 2

atty added 17:22 - Mar 15

Maybe something came up during the due diligence process.It would surprise me, or he thinks there’s now a better chance of promotion. Even if we are promoted, Evans still holding the purse strings we’ll be straight back down again, without significant investment. So if it is off we carry on with truly woeful structure, which is quite frankly a joke. 3

Suffolkboy added 17:22 - Mar 15

Cynicism , outright doubt and disbelief abound ; is anyone surprise at what’s found on this site ?

ME is not the misguided,uncaring , unbusiness- like operator so many would like to paint in their picture !

For sure there was interest, for sure prospectors were trying to ascertain what money would buy in terms of freehold and leasehold assets ,apart from the playing side BUT as ME indicated NO satisfactory offer was on the cards !

Media/ press are lively and inquisitive ,rightly so ,but it doesn’t mean they always do or can draw the right conclusions !

Onwards , do well PC , get us all motivated and move ITFC back to where we’d all like to see us functioning !

COYB -2

jas0999 added 17:24 - Mar 15

The club simply won’t progress with Evans at the helm. It needs significant investment in the playing squad and club as a while. Evans under investment is the reason we are League One and goodness knows what would happen if by some miracle we achieved promotion. Cheap frees and loans just wouldn’t be the answer. 9

Chrisd added 17:25 - Mar 15

If ME stays we aren’t progressing as a club. Cook will get us so far on the pitch and then he’ll hit the glass ceiling under our owner. We are in a desperate need for fresh ideas and a new approach from those at the very top, under ME we have gone stale, we need this takeover to happen otherwise we’ll just encounter the same old problems even with the appointment of a decent first team manager. 5

Argyle_blue added 17:27 - Mar 15

Haha. He’s even managed to make a mess of selling the club. Who would have thought it? -1

atty added 17:27 - Mar 15

Quite runaround. A one man majority shareholder, neither a non exec or executive director,or employee, with a front man mouthpiece, and two directors who are practically invisible. Lots of us have been saying this for months,and it wasn’t until Lambert mentioned it that media etc took notice, well some notice anyway. 4

Bergholt_Blue added 17:28 - Mar 15

All those ITK ! 🤦‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 0

Space_Chimp added 17:39 - Mar 15

This is awful news looks like we are a league 1 club for the foreseeable future. :( 2

BtreeBlueBlood added 17:41 - Mar 15

Only we could fall at the last hurdle!

Jordan will be laughing on talksport- or was it him who put the takeover into the spotlight? And leaving egg on Evans face again!



🤦🏼‍♂️Sunderland on a upward spiral after there takeover. 2

TractorFrog added 17:42 - Mar 15

A good manager is the most important thing (if they stay for a long time) and we have that in Paul Cook. He can get us promoted. -4

timkatieadamitfc added 17:44 - Mar 15

😡🤦😡

I can see everyone’s point here - some saying a takeover may not be the best thing

some saying we’re just going to slide even further under Evans

I’m in 2nd camp, we going nowhere under Evans and even though he ploughs loads of money each year to keep club afloat he clearly won’t invest in players that much 6

SickParrot added 17:48 - Mar 15

If 30 million was on the table for a mid table league 1 team, Evans is obviously going to want more now we're in the playoff positions with Paul Cook as manager. I believe the sale could still happen in the summer when both parties know which division we are in, unless we do get promoted and Evans risks financing one last push for the Premier League. 0