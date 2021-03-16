Skuse Never Thought Injury Would Force Retirement

Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021 11:27 Cole Skuse, back to full fitness and eager to play a major role for Town in the final weeks of the current campaign, is adamant that at no time did he ever doubt he would be able to continue his career. The veteran midfielder said: “No way did I ever think my knee injury might force me to retire. I know it has been spoken about in the press over the last couple of seasons – ‘You can’t beat time’ – but for me you can’t tar every 34 or 35-year-old with the same brush. “Everyone’s different, especially in today’s game where you look after yourself so well and you’re in the best physical shape. “I have looked after myself really well, so I always knew it was going to be the case that I would get back when I did. I feel within myself that I’ve still got a little bit of time left in me yet.” But Skuse is one of a large number of Town players whose current contracts are due to expire at the end of the season and, as such, the future remains uncertain for all of them. “Let’s hope I have a few years left in me. I’ve had various chats with the new manager and he has been very positive. “Everyone in the game that I’ve spoken to has said I can go on and play for as long as I need to. “As long as I’m feeling physically and mentally good I’ll be looking to play for as long as I can. Right now I know nothing about my future and that is the case for a large chunk of the squad because there a lot of the boys out of contract in the summer. “Decisions will be spoken about at a later date but for the time being it’s not our main focus. “Getting out of this league is first and foremost for everyone. With so many players’ contracts expiring it could mean a huge turnaround but the decisions are not going to be made by us. “The best way of giving ourselves a chance of getting a new contract is to play well and get the side out of this league. That’s all we can do and that’s all we are here to do now. The big decisions will be made by the people in positions of power.” Skuse has been at Portman Road since leaving first club Bristol City in July 2013 and his appearance from the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Plymouth was his 275th for the club. He made 307 for the Robins before heading east and in an ideal world would like to remain, and possibly even see out his playing career, with the Blues. He revealed his passion for living in the area has even landed him in hot water with some family members. “I get a bit of stick from back home,” he admitted, “but we are very settled in the area and we love Ipswich. Our kids are very settled and we have some great friends outside the football club. “It didn’t go down too well with my family when I said we are going to stay put in Suffolk for a while longer because they wanted us back in Bristol, but we love everything about it here.” Asked if his lengthy absence with a knee injury sustained in pre-season training had made him reflect more about the final years of his career being even more precious, Skuse replied: “Yes, especially with us being in lockdown. That gives you time to spend at home that you didn’t have previously and there were times when I was sitting there, during my recovery, that would normally have been spent going out with my wife for a coffee. “I had more reflective time, plus I have started my role at St Joseph’s College, which I can’t speak highly enough of as a school, as well as its staff and pupils “They are absolutely fantastic. It all came about through [former Town academy head of education] Ralph [Pruden], who was working at the club and left to go to St Jo’s as assistant head of football. “I kept in contact with him and he’s a real good guy. He popped round for a cup of coffee one day and jokingly said that if he was ever promoted to head of football he would like me to work with him. “I said I’d be keen and lo and behold, just a few weeks later, Ralph is on the phone to tell me is now head of football and asking if I am still interested in going to the school to do some coaching. “I said I’d have to run it by the club and I told them it would not affect my training and playing in any way. “They were my main focus, my job, so obviously they had to come first. But if I could go to the school some afternoons and spend a couple of hours coaching some different age groups, well, that’s how it has worked out. It’s just across the road from my house and I absolutely love it. “I’ve not exactly had an insight into a transition but it is something that has opened my eyes and made me think I really would want to step into something similar when my playing days are finally over. “But I don’t feel as if I want to finish or as if I’m going to need to finish. Physically, I feel really good and I’m in a mental state where I want to, and know I can play, for a few more years.”

