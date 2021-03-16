Quantcast
Earlier Kick-Off at Portsmouth
Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021 11:31

Saturday’s game against Portsmouth at Fratton Park has moved to a 1pm kick-off.

The match was initially scheduled to start at 3pm.


Photo: Action Images



HUTCHITFC added 11:35 - Mar 16
Thats spoilt my plan for a few beers whilst watching this massive game. Just can't bring myself to crack one open any earlier than 3pm. Let's hope we wake up quicker than we did at Gillingham.
MickMillsTash added 11:46 - Mar 16
Why ?
Bad_Boy_Mark added 11:56 - Mar 16
Is this a floodlight cost saving exercise?
Suffolkboy added 12:45 - Mar 16
Could be BADboy ; got to pay compensation to Kenny Jackett ?
COYB
