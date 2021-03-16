Norwood Trial Adjourned

Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021 11:46

Striker James Norwood’s drink-drive trial has been adjourned until Monday 12th July.

Norwood was set to stand trial at Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning, however, prosecutors applied for an adjournment in order to respond to defence expert witness evidence, which was granted and the new date set.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in the early hours of August 30th on Chapel Road, Cockfield near Bury St Edmunds where the frontman lives.

The 30-year-old is alleged to have recorded 58 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath with the legal limit 35 mcg in 100 ml while driving an Audi Q8.

Norwood pleaded not guilty to the charge in December. A month ago, Norwood’s legal team applied to have today’s hearing adjourned, in part to allow him to play at Fleetwood tonight, however, the request was turned down.

