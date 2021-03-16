U23s Host Charlton
Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021 12:45
Town’s U23s are in action against Charlton at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).
The young Blues are currently third in Professional Development League Two South and victory over the Addicks will take them above them into second.
Albanian U21 international forward Armando Dobra is among those starting for Town.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]