U23s Host Charlton

Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021 12:45

Town’s U23s are in action against Charlton at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues are currently third in Professional Development League Two South and victory over the Addicks will take them above them into second.

Albanian U21 international forward Armando Dobra is among those starting for Town.





Photo: Action Images