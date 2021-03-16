Skuse Makes First Start of Season at Fleetwood

Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021 19:21 Cole Skuse makes his first start of the season in place of Flynn Downes, in an otherwise unchanged Town line-up. Skuse, a sub at the weekend having been out since pre-season with a knee injury which required surgery, takes up his usual central midfield role alongside Andre Dozzell, Downes having suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 home win against Plymouth on Saturday. Kayden Jackson again starts with James Norwood, who has been suffering with back spasms and was in court this morning, absent from the 18, while Josh Harrop returns to the bench. Former Blues loanee Callum Connolly skippers Fleetwood. Fleetwood: Cairns, Andrew, Connolly (c), Burns, Rossiter, Vassell, Finley, Batty, Garner, Holgate, Hill. Subs: Coleman, Duffy, Saunders, Biggins, J Morris, Rydel, S Morris. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Skuse, Edwards, Parrott, Judge, Jackson. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Bishop, Harrop, Lankester, Bennetts, Drinan. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).

Photo: Matchday Images



Len_Brennan added 19:28 - Mar 16

Other results going our way so far (24 minutes in). Real opportunity to cement our place in the playoffs & keep up the chance of making the automatic spots IF we get a win. Psychologically it would be a real boost to overtake Doncaster & close in on Lincoln, who are both losing. 1

timkatieadamitfc added 19:29 - Mar 16

Like him or not, I don’t think it’s right he comes straight into team when he’s only played half hour, what’s that saying to the likes of Bish 0

Razor added 19:37 - Mar 16

Would have gone the other way and started with Bish and then bring Col on to protect our lead. 0

heathen66 added 19:37 - Mar 16

timkatieadamitfc I agree with you 100%

Those 5 touches on Saturday must have been seen as impressive

I hope he plays well, but for a team that creates very little I am unsure this selection improves anything apart from Chambers getting more passes from his mate.



As I said I really hope he plays well and influences a good win tonight...and even more so, prove me wrong. I will be a happy Bunny !!!



COYB !!! 0

whymarkwhynot added 19:42 - Mar 16

#standwithToto 0

LWNR2013 added 19:45 - Mar 16

Good. 0

TimmyH added 19:46 - Mar 16

Back spasms from Norwood and in court!! what next? 0

Skip73 added 19:53 - Mar 16

Bishop and Dozzell together are too lightweight. I agree with the line up. 0

Linkboy13 added 19:57 - Mar 16

Cook's only been in the job five minutes and he's getting criticism on here already. Cook works with these players on a daily basis and must think Skuse is fit enough to play. Bishop has hardly set the world alight lately and I'll be surprised if he's in the team next season. It's all about getting the right balance in midfield and Bishop does very little when he hasn't got the ball as does Dozzell. 0

Karlosfandangal added 19:59 - Mar 16

Len Brennan



You just jinked us 🤣🤣🤣



1-0 down 0

