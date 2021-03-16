Downes Out For Up to Six Weeks

Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021 19:25 Town midfielder Flynn Downes has been ruled out for between four and six weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered in Saturday’s 1-0 home victory over Plymouth. Downes was replaced after 36 minutes of the game against the Pilgrims with what a scan has shown to be a grade two strain on his right leg. The 22-year-old has had a frustrating stop-start season having been left out to clear his head in the early stages following the transfer interest from Premier League Crystal Palace, before suffering a knee injury soon after his return.

Photo: Matchday Images



buzbyblue added 19:29 - Mar 16

Damn! That's most likely his season all but finished then 😔 0

multiplescoregasms added 19:29 - Mar 16

Well we have this big squad to handle this kind of thing. We will obviously miss him, he is the only one in the midfield willing to put the boot in a bit, so now lets see who steps up to play his part. 2-0 win tonight I reckon......hopefully. 3

timkatieadamitfc added 19:34 - Mar 16

Yes multiple this will be a big loss for us, agree that he’s the only one with a bit of bite, Dozzell gives more fouls away but they are stupid needless fouls most of time 0

Suffolkboy added 19:37 - Mar 16

Much that PC can usefully improve for and with FD ; gets over committed too often ,involved in fouls, and wants always to be outstanding but needs to perhaps read the game better , get his timing right and become more confident and quietly authoritative as a result .Could become a real tower on the pitch .

COYB 0

TimmyH added 19:39 - Mar 16

It's always the way whenever we get an injury. I noticed on the PC post match interview there was a possibility of a few games out for Flynn, I just knew it would be longer than that. When we get an injury it's never for just a match or so but usually at least a month! 0

heathen66 added 19:44 - Mar 16

That is a big blow...for him and for us

We have no alternative apart from Huws who is either injured, or had gone awol !!!

Could and should be his time to step up to the plate !!! 0

Karlosfandangal added 19:55 - Mar 16

Hopefully that will kill any interest in him.....big season for Flynn coming up and hopefully in the Championship 0

