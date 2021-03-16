Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U23s Up to Second After Charlton Win
Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021 19:38

Ross Crane and Colin Oppong were on target as Town’s 10-man U23s beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 at Playford Road to climb above the Addicks into second place in Professional Development League Two South.

Crane gave the Blues the lead on 40 from a goalmouth scramble, but the visitors levelled from the spot two minutes later.

Sub Oppong won the game in the 67th minute with a low strike from the edge of the six-yard box.

Eleven minutes from the end, Blues full-back Dylan Crowe was shown a straight red card for pulling down a Charlton player when through on goal after the attacker had seized on his poor header back towards keeper Harry Wright.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021