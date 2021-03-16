U23s Up to Second After Charlton Win
Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021 19:38
Ross Crane and Colin Oppong were on target as Town’s 10-man U23s beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 at Playford Road to climb above the Addicks into second place in Professional Development League Two South.
Crane gave the Blues the lead on 40 from a goalmouth scramble, but the visitors levelled from the spot two minutes later.
Sub Oppong won the game in the 67th minute with a low strike from the edge of the six-yard box.
Eleven minutes from the end, Blues full-back Dylan Crowe was shown a straight red card for pulling down a Charlton player when through on goal after the attacker had seized on his poor header back towards keeper Harry Wright.
