U23s Up to Second After Charlton Win

Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021 19:38

Ross Crane and Colin Oppong were on target as Town’s 10-man U23s beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 at Playford Road to climb above the Addicks into second place in Professional Development League Two South.

Crane gave the Blues the lead on 40 from a goalmouth scramble, but the visitors levelled from the spot two minutes later.

Sub Oppong won the game in the 67th minute with a low strike from the edge of the six-yard box.

Eleven minutes from the end, Blues full-back Dylan Crowe was shown a straight red card for pulling down a Charlton player when through on goal after the attacker had seized on his poor header back towards keeper Harry Wright.





Photo: Matchday Images