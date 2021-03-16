Fleetwood Town 1-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021 20:46 Former Town loanee Callum Connolly’s ninth minute goal has given Fleetwood a 1-0 half-time lead over the Blues at the Highbury Stadium at half-time. Cole Skuse made his first start of the season in place of Flynn Downes in an otherwise unchanged Town line-up. Skuse, a sub at the weekend having been out since pre-season with a knee injury which required surgery, took up his usual central midfield role alongside Andre Dozzell, Downes having suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 home win against Plymouth on Saturday. Kayden Jackson again started with James Norwood, who has been suffering with back spasms and was in court this morning, absent from the 18, while Josh Harrop returned to the bench. Former Blues loanee Connolly skippered Fleetwood, while on-loan Blues defender Janoi Donacien was ineligible against his parent club and 11-goal top scorer Callum Camps missed out due to a hamstring injury. The Blues got off to a bright start and in the fourth minute an Alan Judge ball played into the path of Jackson breaking towards the penalty area was just cut out by a Fleetwood boot. However, it was the Cod Army who would take the lead from the game’s first chance. A long throw was sent in from the right by James Hill and ex-Town loan man Connolly was unchallenged as he was allowed to nod backwards and across Tomas Holy and into the corner of the net. Fleetwood, buoyed by their goal, went close again in the 16th minute when Ged Garner shot not too far wide of Holy’s right post from just outside the box. Town were struggling to keep hold of the ball, giving it away cheaply all too often, and on 18 Holy was forced to rush off his line to clear ahead of Kyle Vassell as the home side continued to push for a second. Hard-working Fleetwood continued to look the better side but on 32 Gwion Edwards got round the outside of his man on the right and sent in a low ball to the near post which Jackson turned into the side-netting. A minute later, Danny Andrew took a quick free-kick from deep and Hill almost found himself in on goal but the ball beat him and ran behind. Well-drilled Fleetwood continued to look the more threatening side and in the 43rd minute they went close again. Vassell did well on the right and Garner took a touch before flicking a low effort from the near post towards goal which somehow stuck between Holy’s feet. It was a lucky escape for the Blues. During one minute of added on time the game was delayed after Edwards challenged Jordan Rossiter somewhat recklessly midway inside the Fleetwood half. The home players briefly called for a red card but referee Gavin Ward showed only a yellow. The Welshman was the more badly hurt of the two and was off the field hobbling as the half was brought to an end. A very poor 45 minutes from the Blues against a well-organised Fleetwood side who could and should have been more than a goal in front. Aside from a positive opening couple of minutes, Town had toiled having struggled to keep possession and with Edwards’s cross for Jackson their only chance of the half. Manager Paul Cook had cut a frustrated figure on the touchline and changes at the break would be little surprise with the Blues needing to be much better in the second half. Fleetwood: Cairns, Andrew, Connolly (c), Burns, Rossiter, Vassell, Finley, Batty, Garner, Holgate, Hill. Subs: Coleman, Duffy, Saunders, Biggins, J Morris, Rydel, S Morris. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Skuse, Edwards, Parrott, Judge, Jackson. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Bishop, Harrop, Lankester, Bennetts, Drinan. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).

Photo: Matchday Images



DifferentGravy added 20:47 - Mar 16

Attacking football?! Got to win the battle first. So many things wrong with that…from an effort and tactical point of view. Only a couple of players can be content with the work they are putting in. Jackson, Judge and Edwards might well as not be playing. But they are not helped by the style of football. Parrot is being played in a 4-4-1-1 but is being caught in no mans land and cant effect the game. We are playing long ball over the top……to one forward!



Really wish I didn’t pay a tenner for this rubbish….we need a massive change to style, tactics and personnel in second half. One block shot and It took us 25 minutes to get into their box. ABSOLUTE RUBBISH. I can take losing if the effort is there, if we miss chances……but we aren’t doing anything……and the manager needs to change it. Either get Jackson off or give him an out and out partner . COYB…….for crying out loud!



3

TimmyH added 20:49 - Mar 16

Well that half was pretty p-poor, have we created a chance? Yes we are playing at Highbury but not against Arsenal... 2

Bluespeed added 20:50 - Mar 16

How long can we keep playing poorly & expecting to get results ? We have probably had our lucky run now we need to pull our socks up & EARN results!! 2

jas0999 added 20:52 - Mar 16

Terrible stuff. Evans not selling. Depressing. 0

Pezzer added 20:53 - Mar 16

One up front and one shot on target, I though Cook said we need to create/score more!? If Judge is going to play the only position for him to have any contribution is in a central role, with 2 up front. Not really sure how Skuse is getting back in the starting line up unless we are looking to play a sweeper!!! 1

herfie added 20:53 - Mar 16

Abysmal rubbish! Defies belief that we are capable of producing such an inept, passionless, performance. Makes a complete nonsense of players believing they’re capable of a top two finish!



Hopefully PC will get amongst them big time! 1

Tractorboy1985 added 20:56 - Mar 16

KAYDEN JACKSON IS THE WORST STRIKER ITFC HAS EVER HAD.... THEE END 3

SickParrot added 20:59 - Mar 16

One blocked attempt at goal in 45 mins says it all. Please don't even whisper automatic promotion, the players we have are nowhere near good enough. 1

Suffolkboy added 21:02 - Mar 16

Come on chaps ! There’s still another half to play AND it’s a very long way by coach ,or however, up to Fleetwood ! Let’s see what we can do ,and let’s support !

COYB 0

budgieplucker added 21:03 - Mar 16

Depressing or what?



We don’t look capable of getting a goal let alone winning the match.



What must Cook be thinking of with the task he has taken on.



We definitely need a new goalkeeper as well. 2

papashango87 added 21:04 - Mar 16

I didn’t expect a massive improvement under cook but to get worse is embarrassing. Skuse and Chambers back together as well, the one consistent thing at the heart of Ipswich’s demise, brilliant 0

ChrisR added 21:05 - Mar 16

Only scored in recent games through give aways , dead ball , or defenders .We are almost incapable of constructing a deliberate attacking move resulting in a shot on target .

Don't matter who the manager is , even Alex F could not get a tune out of this bunch! 2

Marinermagic added 21:07 - Mar 16

HONEYMOON well and truly over. Same old Town, no direction, no fire , no passion and no idea.

Careful what you wish for, we now have another Paul Jewell, all talk and no action. 0

masetheace added 21:09 - Mar 16

Maybe Lambert wasn't the problem !! Too many poor players - blame Hurst 1

masetheace added 21:09 - Mar 16

Maybe Lambert wasn't the problem !! Too many poor players - blame Hurst 1

herfie added 21:09 - Mar 16

This squad needs massive root and branch surgery - huge on numbers, but so lacking real quality. 1

muhrenmagic added 21:09 - Mar 16

Cook out 0

Tractorboy1985 added 21:10 - Mar 16

This squad is utter tripe full stop!!! No manager can work with this crap! And we are now stuck with Evans??? Mid table at best next season 0

TimmyH added 21:11 - Mar 16

Wow! this is dreadful stuff, haven't created anything and could be 3 down. 1

Tractorboy1985 added 21:13 - Mar 16

Loans all been an utter waste of money! Well done Evans! 0

Pezzer added 21:14 - Mar 16

Poor team selection and formation, no surprise to see a poor performance, Cook has not made any radical changes so far and to be honest has been underwhelming thus far. Let's hope he sees 1 up front is not working and I am not impressed to see Chambers and Skuse back in the starting 11. 1

Vanisleblue2 added 21:15 - Mar 16

Abysmal.....embarrassing.

We will get the odd result in the 3rd division but our players are still BANG average... all of them.

Our top goalscorer this season has 5!!!! The last time that happened in a season was Claus Thomsen.

They can't get motivated for a new manager or getting into the top six....How about telling them they won't get paid?

1

Tractorboy1985 added 21:16 - Mar 16

Fleetwood are literally taking the piss out of us... FLEETWOOD??? 1

Kirbmeister added 21:17 - Mar 16

Some deluded fans were still talking of promotion at the weekend. And already early criticism of Cook. Unbelievable. Most of this lot will be history come the summer. I’ll judge the new manager this time next year. 2

bluechelmsford9 added 21:32 - Mar 16

They want it more than us. 0

