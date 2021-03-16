Fleetwood Town 1-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time
Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021 20:46
Former Town loanee Callum Connolly’s ninth minute goal has given Fleetwood a 1-0 half-time lead over the Blues at the Highbury Stadium at half-time.
Cole Skuse made his first start of the season in place of Flynn Downes in an otherwise unchanged Town line-up.
Skuse, a sub at the weekend having been out since pre-season with a knee injury which required surgery, took up his usual central midfield role alongside Andre Dozzell, Downes having suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 home win against Plymouth on Saturday.
Kayden Jackson again started with James Norwood, who has been suffering with back spasms and was in court this morning, absent from the 18, while Josh Harrop returned to the bench.
Former Blues loanee Connolly skippered Fleetwood, while on-loan Blues defender Janoi Donacien was ineligible against his parent club and 11-goal top scorer Callum Camps missed out due to a hamstring injury.
The Blues got off to a bright start and in the fourth minute an Alan Judge ball played into the path of Jackson breaking towards the penalty area was just cut out by a Fleetwood boot.
However, it was the Cod Army who would take the lead from the game’s first chance. A long throw was sent in from the right by James Hill and ex-Town loan man Connolly was unchallenged as he was allowed to nod backwards and across Tomas Holy and into the corner of the net.
Fleetwood, buoyed by their goal, went close again in the 16th minute when Ged Garner shot not too far wide of Holy’s right post from just outside the box.
Town were struggling to keep hold of the ball, giving it away cheaply all too often, and on 18 Holy was forced to rush off his line to clear ahead of Kyle Vassell as the home side continued to push for a second.
Hard-working Fleetwood continued to look the better side but on 32 Gwion Edwards got round the outside of his man on the right and sent in a low ball to the near post which Jackson turned into the side-netting.
A minute later, Danny Andrew took a quick free-kick from deep and Hill almost found himself in on goal but the ball beat him and ran behind.
Well-drilled Fleetwood continued to look the more threatening side and in the 43rd minute they went close again. Vassell did well on the right and Garner took a touch before flicking a low effort from the near post towards goal which somehow stuck between Holy’s feet. It was a lucky escape for the Blues.
During one minute of added on time the game was delayed after Edwards challenged Jordan Rossiter somewhat recklessly midway inside the Fleetwood half. The home players briefly called for a red card but referee Gavin Ward showed only a yellow.
The Welshman was the more badly hurt of the two and was off the field hobbling as the half was brought to an end.
A very poor 45 minutes from the Blues against a well-organised Fleetwood side who could and should have been more than a goal in front.
Aside from a positive opening couple of minutes, Town had toiled having struggled to keep possession and with Edwards’s cross for Jackson their only chance of the half.
Manager Paul Cook had cut a frustrated figure on the touchline and changes at the break would be little surprise with the Blues needing to be much better in the second half.
Fleetwood: Cairns, Andrew, Connolly (c), Burns, Rossiter, Vassell, Finley, Batty, Garner, Holgate, Hill. Subs: Coleman, Duffy, Saunders, Biggins, J Morris, Rydel, S Morris.
Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Skuse, Edwards, Parrott, Judge, Jackson. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Bishop, Harrop, Lankester, Bennetts, Drinan. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).
Photo: Matchday Images
