Fleetwood Town 2-0 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Wednesday, 17th Mar 2021 09:32

Highlights of last night's 2-0 defeat at Fleetwood via the club's YouTube channel.


Gilesy added 09:47 - Mar 17
God.
1

TimmyH added 10:18 - Mar 17
Well and truly sunk by the Captain Pugwash 11...some powder puff defending right there, I won't go into the rest.
1


