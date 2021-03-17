Earlier Kick-Off at Northampton

Wednesday, 17th Mar 2021 15:27 Town’s game at Northampton on Tuesday 20th April has switched to a 7pm kick-off. The match, the Blues’ first ever visit to Sixfields, was previously set to start at 7.45pm. Meanwhile, former Braintree, Lincoln and Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley is reportedly close to being named the new manager of Portsmouth, who the Blues face at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Photo: Matchday Images



danchances22 added 15:41 - Mar 17

Yay. We can put in another embarrassing, gutless and spineless 45 minutes earlier than expected. 0

