TWTD League Calculator 2020/21

Wednesday, 17th Mar 2021 17:19 With 12 games of Town’s 2020/21 League One campaign remaining and the Blues seventh in the table, now’s the time to give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess how the final weeks of the season might pan out. The League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position and then outputs a final table. To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season. Post your final table in the comments section below or on the forum for discussion and assessment.

Photo: TWTD



JCBLUE added 17:52 - Mar 17

Optimistically 2nd is still on, just, others have a much tougher run in and pleasingly top 10 play each other lots!! 🤞🤞🤞 0

