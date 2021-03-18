Parrott to Miss Wigan Trip Following Ireland Call
Thursday, 18th Mar 2021 13:19
Blues loan striker Troy Parrott has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their games against Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar later this month, meaning he will miss the Town match at Wigan a week on Saturday.
Ireland are Serbia on Wednesday 24th March with Luxembourg visiting Dublin three days later with both matches World Cup qualifiers. The game against Qatar, a friendly, takes place in Hungary on Tuesday 30th March.
Parrott is due to meet up with the squad on Sunday following Town’s game at Portsmouth the previous day.
He will miss the trip to Wigan the following week but will be back in Suffolk in time for the Friday Good Friday game against Bristol Rovers at Portman Road on April 2nd.
The 19-year-old has previously won two full caps, one start and one sub appearance.
Parrott, who is on loan until the end of the season from Tottenham Hotspur, has made 10 starts and one sub appearance, scoring once, since joining the Blues in January.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
From Marcus's Side of the Fence by essexccc
Most of the thinking, including my own, around the possible sale of the club, has quite naturally focused on the possibilities from the club's and supporters' points of view.
Something Rotten by Tristan90
Marcellus, a guard at Elsinore Castle, is a bit-part character in Hamlet yet utters one of the play’s most famous lines: "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark."
Be Careful What You Wish For by Broganonthewing
This phrase has been bandied about quite a bit recently, even Marcus Evans has quoted it.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]