Parrott to Miss Wigan Trip Following Ireland Call

Thursday, 18th Mar 2021 13:19 Blues loan striker Troy Parrott has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their games against Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar later this month, meaning he will miss the Town match at Wigan a week on Saturday. Ireland are Serbia on Wednesday 24th March with Luxembourg visiting Dublin three days later with both matches World Cup qualifiers. The game against Qatar, a friendly, takes place in Hungary on Tuesday 30th March. Parrott is due to meet up with the squad on Sunday following Town’s game at Portsmouth the previous day. He will miss the trip to Wigan the following week but will be back in Suffolk in time for the Friday Good Friday game against Bristol Rovers at Portman Road on April 2nd. The 19-year-old has previously won two full caps, one start and one sub appearance. Parrott, who is on loan until the end of the season from Tottenham Hotspur, has made 10 starts and one sub appearance, scoring once, since joining the Blues in January.

Photo: Matchday Images



adeblueboy added 13:25 - Mar 18

It's a pity the whole team isn't irish after Tuesday!! 3

ChrisFelix added 13:30 - Mar 18

Well im not going to lose any sleep over this.

I also feel its a shame that Mcgavin is onloan & not available to replace Downs 2

TimmyH added 13:43 - Mar 18

He needs a rest to be honest...looked a bit out of it the last couple games or so. 0

Karlosfandangal added 14:02 - Mar 18

I agree with Chris



Maybe a Norwood Jackson 2 up front job 0

