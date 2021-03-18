McGuinness in Irish U21s

Blues loan defender Mark McGuinness has been named in the Republic of Ireland U21 squad for a friendly against Wales in Wrexham on Friday 26th March.

The 20-year-old would appear likely to be unavailable for the Town game at Wigan the following day, however, he hasn’t been entirely ruled out should he not play for Ireland against the Welsh.

McGuinness, who is on loan with the Blues for the season from Arsenal, won his first Irish U21 cap in a 2-1 away win in Luxembourg in November.





Photo: Matchday Images