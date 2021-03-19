Vincent-Young Finally Returns to Squad at Portsmouth

Friday, 19th Mar 2021 10:32 Town boss Paul Cook has revealed right-back Kane Vincent-Young will be on the bench at Portsmouth tomorrow, ending the former Colchester man’s 17-month injury absence. The 25-year-old’s last Town match was the 3-1 win at Southend in October 2019 with a groin problem, which required surgery twice, subsequently ruling him out of the rest of that campaign. The former Tottenham youngster returned in pre-season but suffered an achilles problem which sidelined him until early this year. In February, just as he was about to get back into match action, Vincent-Young hyperextended his knee, putting him out for another six weeks. But now the Londoner, who made a huge impression in his first nine games for the club prior to his injury problems, is ready to make his return to the squad. “You’ll all know the lad, he’s been out injured for a long time, he’s had a really rigorous programme of training and work,” Cook said. “He’s worked really hard behind the scenes and he’s joined in a session or two, and why not? “He’s travelling with us tomorrow, I think he’ll be on the bench tomorrow 100 per cent. By the time we get him through tomorrow into the next week or the full week’s training again with us, we’ll need to see Kane on the pitch, that’s for sure.” Asked whether Vincent-Young was the type of full-back he likes, Cook joked: “I’ve got to play two tomorrow that I like! Listen, in the modern-day game, full-backs are very, very important. “I always believe that every team can play in a modern way. If you’re a League Two team it doesn’t mean you can’t play the same way as Man City. People will say you haven’t got the players to do it. “I want two full-backs who bomb forward and give you great energy from the sides and can deal with crosses and give you much more of an attacking threat on both sides. “I’m fortunate at the minute, Luke Chambers has gone to right-back. Luke Chambers has been an outstanding centre-half for our club, he’s gone to right-back to help us out, he’s done that admirably, but going forward, we must have left-backs and right-backs that can penetrate.”

Photo: Matchday Images



itfchorry added 10:39 - Mar 19

Brilliant News 3

TimmyH added 10:43 - Mar 19

With such a long lay-off I wonder if he'll be the same player?...lets hope he has no further set backs. 1

PackwoodBlue added 10:44 - Mar 19

Welcome back KVY! Still a way to go but if he stays fit and can be the player he was when he first arrived this will be a huge bonus and effectively like a new signing! 1

MrJase_79 added 10:44 - Mar 19

For the people somehow slating Cook already, it's very clear from this article that Cook knows exactly what he needs from the full backs and that Chambo is ONLY a stop gap for that.



The guy knows what he needs to be successful, and KVY is an absolute diamond. Lets get behind him. 4

chepstowblue added 10:45 - Mar 19

KVY has become the only player in the squad whose absence is genuinely felt. Let's hope he's properly fit and here for the long term. 4

Pencilpete added 10:46 - Mar 19

I was starting to think that Kane Vincent-Young was a really good dream i had about 2 years ago ! 3

Timefliesbyintheblue added 10:49 - Mar 19

All I ask is that we try and keep a lid on our expectancy of KVY. We often go overboard with our younger players then criticise when there form dips (Kenlock a good example). This man has only ever played nine times I believe for ITFC, albeit all decent performances.

We need to give him time and patience. 2

belgablue added 10:49 - Mar 19

Wrap him in cotton wool and bubble wrap 0

tractorlad01 added 10:52 - Mar 19

Wouldn’t expect too much too soon from KVY. He’s going to be extremely rusty after being out for that long. 1

vanmunt added 10:56 - Mar 19

Who? 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 11:00 - Mar 19

Great news if he can recapture his old self but will need time. He’s one of maybe 4 players we have who can play championship level so a big plus. 1

Edmundo added 11:10 - Mar 19

Brilliant news The squad is stronger with him in it, but let's not expect too much this season from him: remember it's taken the likes of Bishop and Norwood ages to get back to form after a long layoff. 0

rfretwell added 11:11 - Mar 19

KVY must be absolutely buzzing to finally be back in the reckoning. As much as we fans are to once again see him throw opponents off balance with a feint and a drop of the shoulder. In fact could PC eventually move him further forward to really exploit his attacking ability?

Huge best wishes for tomorrow Kane. 1

Razor added 11:12 - Mar 19

This is a good news day----lets make it a brilliant week-end with the right result tomorrow. 0

midastouch added 11:20 - Mar 19

Took my lad to the Tranmere game where KVY put on a hell of a show. If we could get that same player back again (and keep him fit) then it would make a huge difference.

0

Europablue added 11:23 - Mar 19

It sounds like KVY is in Cook's thoughts for the right back spot and Chambo will either be a CB or out of the team. 0

