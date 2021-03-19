Table-Topping U18s Out to Extend Unbeaten Run to 10 as Owls Visit
Friday, 19th Mar 2021 15:19
Town’s table-topping U18s will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games when they host Sheffield Wednesday at Playford Road on Saturday morning.
The side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell is currently without a defeat in their last nine stretching back to October, winning eight.
They sit five points clear at the top of Professional Development League Two South.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]