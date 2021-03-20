Four Changes For Blues at Pompey

Saturday, 20th Mar 2021 12:16 Town boss Paul Cook has made four changes for this afternoon’s game away against his old club Portsmouth with Stephen Ward, Teddy Bishop, Keanan Bennetts and James Norwood returning to the side. Ward comes in at left-back for Myles Kenlock, who is left out of the 18, and Bishop in central midfield for Cole Skuse, who is on the bench. Bennetts comes for Troy Parrott, who is among the subs with Alan Judge set to move into the number 10 role. Bennetts is set to start on the left and Edwards the right. Norwood returns in the out-out-out striker’s role with Kayden Jackson also dropping to the bench. As Cook revealed yesterday, Kane Vincent-Young is among the subs for the first time in 17 months, while Mark McGuinness and Armando Dobra are also on the bench for the first time since the change of manager. Jack Lankester, Josh Harrop and Aaron Drinan miss out having been on the bench for Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Fleetwood. Portsmouth, with new management team Danny and Nicky Cowley in the dugout for the first time following their appointment yesterday, make two changes from the side which lost 1-0 at Peterborough in midweek. Marcus Harness and Jordy Hiwula come into the XI for Ben Close and Rasmus Nicolaisen, whose own goal settled the game at London Road. Ipswich: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Ward, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Edwards, Judge, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Vincent-Young, Skuse, Dobra, Parrott, Jackson. Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Bolton, Whatmough, Raggett, Brown, Williams, Naylor (c), Cannon, Curtis, Harness, Hiwula. Subs: Ward, Nicolaisen, Daniels, Mnoga, Close, Byers, Jacobs.

Photo: Matchday Images



Ipswichbusiness added 12:22 - Mar 20

Positive; Bishop is back in the side and Skuse is on the bench



Negative; the old folks’ brigade is represented by Chambers and Ward 1

positivity added 12:24 - Mar 20

agree about ward particularly, but so good to see kvy and dobra back 3

buzbyblue added 12:26 - Mar 20

Unless kenlock is injured it seems really harsh to drop him completely?



Why bring Bennett back he's been crap fullstop



Positive to see KVY and Dobra on the bench though 4

Edmundo added 12:32 - Mar 20

Let's put a few minds at rest and hope a Danny Cowley side gets a beating for once by itfc 2

BangaloreBlues added 12:35 - Mar 20

Positive changes. Paul needs time to figure out his best 11, so the criticism that has been meted out has been a little harsh.

Still, I'm sure a draw will be our best outcome today. Can't see us winning, although I might be surprised. Portsmouth will be fired up with the new boss arriving in the last few days. The players need to step up now and be counted, because recent performances have been awful and cannot be down the manager.

A draw today, then a great run in for the rest of the season, with the entire bottom 6 or 7 to be played. 2

braveblue added 12:40 - Mar 20

We will get run ragged with those two full backs. Far too slow. Kenlock must be shattered. Good spell of form, one bad game and not even on the bench. Talk and selection differ. Skuse on second half for a bit of pace!!!Can’t see anything other than defeat but hope for the best. 3

Cakeman added 12:41 - Mar 20

Whoever is selected I would imagine Paul Cook knows that he hasn’t currently got enough quality to take us very far. It won’t be until next season that he can make his own Mark. Until then we shall have to patiently wait until this season is over.

Even if we do go up we shall need a wholesale clear out. 4

BangaloreBlues added 12:43 - Mar 20

I agree with you Cakeman... although with our run in we can easily make the play offs this season. Then it would just be a lottery and form over two or three matches.

It would be amazing if he could make those wholesale changes in preparation for a Championship season. 2

Wishing4arightback added 12:48 - Mar 20

I know PC is still trying to find his best line up, but talking about wanting bombing on full backs and he replaces Kenlock with Ward after 1 poor match in which everyone was poor seems against what he has been saying.

I think we will be overrun in those areas and if we get anything it will be a bonus.

2

Radlett_blue added 12:56 - Mar 20

Bringing in Bennetts makes sense if it means that Judge plays as a 10 rather than wide. Not sure about Bishop & Dozzell as a defensive midfield 2 but neds must. 0

johnwarksshorts added 12:57 - Mar 20

Great to see Dobra & KVY on bench. COYB! 0

Suffolkboy added 12:59 - Mar 20

It’s always the easiest task to find fault, generate doubt, or even criticism ; but PC is a fully grounded Manager with plainly a professional eye and outlook ,so let’s believe ,support his judgements and live in hope he is able to find the best synchronicity from our squad AND motivate them all !!

COYB 0

TimmyH added 12:59 - Mar 20

Knew Ward would come back in after 10 minutes on Tuesday!! not sure if this is the right move, saying that glad Norwood is back, Bishop needs to up it! 0

CavendishBlue added 13:09 - Mar 20

Pleased to see him in matchday team,but where did Dobra ckme from.He wasn't in the 25 man squad!!!! 0

masetheace added 13:09 - Mar 20

Where have all those demanding 4-4-2 gone ?. Harsh on Kenlock 1

