Four Changes For Blues at Pompey
Saturday, 20th Mar 2021 12:16
Town boss Paul Cook has made four changes for this afternoon’s game away against his old club Portsmouth with Stephen Ward, Teddy Bishop, Keanan Bennetts and James Norwood returning to the side.
Ward comes in at left-back for Myles Kenlock, who is left out of the 18, and Bishop in central midfield for Cole Skuse, who is on the bench.
Bennetts comes for Troy Parrott, who is among the subs with Alan Judge set to move into the number 10 role. Bennetts is set to start on the left and Edwards the right.
Norwood returns in the out-out-out striker’s role with Kayden Jackson also dropping to the bench.
As Cook revealed yesterday, Kane Vincent-Young is among the subs for the first time in 17 months, while Mark McGuinness and Armando Dobra are also on the bench for the first time since the change of manager.
Jack Lankester, Josh Harrop and Aaron Drinan miss out having been on the bench for Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Fleetwood.
Portsmouth, with new management team Danny and Nicky Cowley in the dugout for the first time following their appointment yesterday, make two changes from the side which lost 1-0 at Peterborough in midweek.
Marcus Harness and Jordy Hiwula come into the XI for Ben Close and Rasmus Nicolaisen, whose own goal settled the game at London Road.
Ipswich: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Ward, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Edwards, Judge, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Vincent-Young, Skuse, Dobra, Parrott, Jackson.
Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Bolton, Whatmough, Raggett, Brown, Williams, Naylor (c), Cannon, Curtis, Harness, Hiwula. Subs: Ward, Nicolaisen, Daniels, Mnoga, Close, Byers, Jacobs.
Photo: Matchday Images
