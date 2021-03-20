U18s' Unbeaten Run Ended By Owls

Saturday, 20th Mar 2021 21:17

Town’s U18s’ unbeaten run came to an abrupt halt as they were defeated 5-1 by Sheffield Wednesday at Playford Road this morning, however, the young Blues remain top of Professional Development League Two South.

Matt Ward scored Town’s goal to bring the score to 2-1 midway through the second half but the visitors netted three more times.

The side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, which was missing a number of its regulars, had been unbeaten in nine - eight wins and a draw - stretching back to October. They remain top of the table but with their lead down to two points.





Photo: TWTD