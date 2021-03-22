Former Wing-Half Fletcher Dies
Monday, 22nd Mar 2021 13:26
Town have announced the death of former wing-half Len Fletcher, aged 91.
Hammersmith-born Fletcher joined Town from RAF Didcot in November 1949 and went on to make 21 appearances before moving on to Falkirk in August 1955.
He made seven appearances as Scott Duncan’s Blues won the Third Division South title in 1953/54.
Fletcher returned to Suffolk following his football career, living in Felixstowe, and he was a familiar face at the annual Ex-Players’ Dinner.
He also appeared on BBC Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch in 2015, talking about his experiences of East Anglian derbies against Norwich City.
In 2014 he was diagnosed with cancer of the kidney, which two years later spread to his lungs. He moved to St Elizabeth Hospice earlier this month and died in the early hours of Sunday.
Following 95-year-old former centre-forward Johnny Gibbons’s death in February, Fletcher had been the club’s oldest-surviving ex-player.
Photo: ITFC
