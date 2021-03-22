Baggott Set for King's Lynn Loan
Monday, 22nd Mar 2021 15:23
Blues youngster Elkan Baggott is set to join Vanarama National League King’s Lynn Town on loan.
The 18-year-old centre-half recently signed a his first pro contract with the Blues which runs to the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season.
Premier League West Ham, Leeds and Everton were all understood to be keen on the Indonesian U19 international.
The Thailand-born defender made his Town first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Gillingham earlier this season and travelled with the senior squad for the League One fixture at Plymouth in December. He was on the bench for in the league for the first time for January's game against Sunderland.
Baggott has been one of the top performers for the Blues' U18s who have reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup this season.
Already in the King's Lynn squad are former Blues youngsters Chris Smith and Aaron Jones.
Photo: Matchday Images
