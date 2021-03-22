Quantcast
U23s Face Hull City
Monday, 22nd Mar 2021 16:38

Town’s U23s are in action against Hull City at the LNER Community Stadium, York this evening (KO 7pm).

The side coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher are currently second in Professional Development League Two South.



Photo: Matchday Images



Bergholt_Blue added 16:46 - Mar 22
Keep up to date with the score on FlashScore app
You're welcome
Wallingford_Boy added 17:12 - Mar 22
KVY playing?
