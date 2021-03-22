Baggott's King's Lynn Loan Confirmed

Monday, 22nd Mar 2021 17:27 Elkan Baggott’s loan to Vanarama National League King’s Lynn Town has been confirmed. The 18-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the Linnets. Centre-half Baggott recently signed a his first pro contract with the Blues which runs to the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season. Premier League West Ham, Leeds and Everton were all understood to be keen on the Indonesian U19 international. The Thailand-born defender made his Town first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Gillingham earlier this season and travelled with the senior squad for the League One fixture at Plymouth in December. He was on the bench for in the league for the first time for January's game against Sunderland. Baggott has been one of the top performers for the Blues' U18s who have reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup this season. He could make his King’s Lynn debut when they face Altrincham away on Tuesday evening. Already in the King's Lynn squad are former Blues youngsters Chris Smith and Aaron Jones.

Photo: Matchday Images



Ipswichbusiness added 17:39 - Mar 22

A good idea, hopefully he will get valuable first team experience.



After all, he’s hardly likely to get into our first team any time soon when we have superstars like Chambers ahead of him. -2

Taricco_Fan added 17:42 - Mar 22

Sorry, Ipswichbusiness - accidentally downvoted you.



I agree, a good move. There's no substitute for senior football, no matter if you have to drop a few levels to get it. 1

90z added 17:51 - Mar 22

I can see him being part of our defence next season 1

therein61 added 18:27 - Mar 22

Good level for him to learn he will get knocked about a bit and test his composure and with hope he will return ready to push for a squad number next season. 1

Ipswichbusiness added 18:35 - Mar 22

Taricco_fan no probs, enjoy your evening. 0

