U23s Beaten By Hull
Monday, 22nd Mar 2021 20:57
A young Town U23s side were beaten 4-1 by Hull City at the LNER Community Stadium in York this evening.
Town were already 4-0 down - Ahmed Salam having netted a hat-trick, including one penalty, and McCauley Snelgrove the other - by the time an own goal from a Tigers trialist reduced the deficit with six minutes left on the clock.
U23s: White, Alexander, Andoh, Armin, Nydam, Gibbs, Humphreys, K Brown, Trialist (Simpson 46), Crane, Oppong. Subs: Bort, Kabongolo, Z Brown, Siziba.
Photo: Matchday Images
