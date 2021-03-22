Quantcast
U23s Beaten By Hull
Monday, 22nd Mar 2021 20:57

A young Town U23s side were beaten 4-1 by Hull City at the LNER Community Stadium in York this evening.

Town were already 4-0 down - Ahmed Salam having netted a hat-trick, including one penalty, and McCauley Snelgrove the other - by the time an own goal from a Tigers trialist reduced the deficit with six minutes left on the clock.

U23s: White, Alexander, Andoh, Armin, Nydam, Gibbs, Humphreys, K Brown, Trialist (Simpson 46), Crane, Oppong. Subs: Bort, Kabongolo, Z Brown, Siziba.


Photo: Matchday Images



