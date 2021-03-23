Town Among Clubs Linked With St Johnstone Striker
Tuesday, 23rd Mar 2021 09:43
Town are reported to be one of a number of League One clubs eyeing St Johnstone frontman Guy Melamed.
According to Football Insider, the Blues, Portsmouth and Sunderland are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old, who has scored five and assisted three further goals in 10 starts and five sub appearances since joining the Scottish Premiership side in October from Maccabi Netanya in Israel.
Born in Ra'anana, Israel, Melamed, who is out of contract in the summer, had played all his career in his home country prior to his move to Scotland featuring for Hapoel Kfar Saba, Maccabi Petah Tikva, Maccabi Herzliya and Hapoel Be'er Sheva - with whom the 5ft 8in tall striker won the Israeli Premier League in 2017/18 - prior to his two years with Maccabi Netanya.
Town manager Paul Cook will be looking at potential summer recruits with it appearing likely there will be an exodus from Portman Road during the close season with 25 players now out of contract following Barry Cotter’s departure yesterday.
Photo: Matchday Images
