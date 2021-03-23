Quantcast
Youngster Ward Agrees to Sign Deal
Tuesday, 23rd Mar 2021 16:36

Young attacker Matt Ward has agreed to sign his first professional deal with the Blues in the summer.

The 17-year-old joined Town last year and has been a regular in the U18s this season. He was the Blues’ scorer during Saturday’s 5-1 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Ward, who also hit the net in the games against QPR, Millwall and Cardiff, previously played for Wroxham.

He is cup-tied for Saturday’s FA Youth Cup game against Swindon at Portman Road.


