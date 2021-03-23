Vincent-Young Looking Forward to Strong End to the Season

Tuesday, 23rd Mar 2021 19:20 Blues right-back Kane Vincent-Young was happy to finally make his return to competitive football after 17 months out at Portsmouth on Saturday and says he's now looking forward to a strong end to the season. The 25-year-old suffered a groin injury in October 2019, two months after joining the club from Colchester. Having returned in pre-season, the Londoner suffered an achilles problem, then picked up calf and knee issues as he sought to make his return. Former Tottenham trainee Vincent-Young was introduced as a 79th-minute sub as the Blues were beaten 2-1 at Fratton Park. "I was really happy to get back out there after such a long time," Vincent-Young told the club site. "I didn't think my first appearance of the season would come this late, but it is what it is. "The result was disappointing but I'm only looking forward and hopefully the end to the season is a strong one - both for the team and for me personally. "The gaffer came up to me after training last week and told me I would be on the bench which came as a bit of a surprise, but it was a welcome surprise of course. I feel good and the 10 minutes out there flew by. "It was really nice to be part of it again. I've been part of the group training sessions for a while, but this was obviously my first matchday. "From a personal point of view I want to stay fit until the end of the season and be available for selection. "I'm grateful for the support and well wishes that I have received from fans. I can't say thank you to everyone individually, but I really do appreciate it."

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



90z added 19:30 - Mar 23

Please stay fit Kane! We need you! 2

cat added 19:30 - Mar 23

Great news, let’s hope he can get a good run of games behind him. Big Selection headaches ahead, Big bolloxs required! With Wolf & the Arsenal lad (lol) knocking at the door, if Chambo were keep his place then I’ll simply give up. 2

DifferentGravy added 20:10 - Mar 23

KVY back....fantastic



Even though (completely understandably) he looked a little ring rusty on his return.....his first thought was to overlap and get forward......brilliant.



Hope he stays healthy, match fit and that his exuberance/tenacity rub off on some of the others



1

timkatieadamitfc added 20:31 - Mar 23

Totally agree with all 3 above, got very little pace in team but he changes that, kenlock, woolfenden, Wilson and Kane as back 4 for me. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments