Vincent-Young Looking Forward to Strong End to the Season
Tuesday, 23rd Mar 2021 19:20
Blues right-back Kane Vincent-Young was happy to finally make his return to competitive football after 17 months out at Portsmouth on Saturday and says he's now looking forward to a strong end to the season.
The 25-year-old suffered a groin injury in October 2019, two months after joining the club from Colchester. Having returned in pre-season, the Londoner suffered an achilles problem, then picked up calf and knee issues as he sought to make his return.
Former Tottenham trainee Vincent-Young was introduced as a 79th-minute sub as the Blues were beaten 2-1 at Fratton Park.
"I was really happy to get back out there after such a long time," Vincent-Young told the club site.
"I didn't think my first appearance of the season would come this late, but it is what it is.
"The result was disappointing but I'm only looking forward and hopefully the end to the season is a strong one - both for the team and for me personally.
"The gaffer came up to me after training last week and told me I would be on the bench which came as a bit of a surprise, but it was a welcome surprise of course. I feel good and the 10 minutes out there flew by.
"It was really nice to be part of it again. I've been part of the group training sessions for a while, but this was obviously my first matchday.
"From a personal point of view I want to stay fit until the end of the season and be available for selection.
"I'm grateful for the support and well wishes that I have received from fans. I can't say thank you to everyone individually, but I really do appreciate it."
